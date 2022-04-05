RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kip Keino Classic to allow 100% fan capacity in 2022

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

KipKeino Classic is set to take place on May 7, 2022

NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 15: A general view on day four of the IAAF U18 World Championships at the Kasarani Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for IAAF)
NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 15: A general view on day four of the IAAF U18 World Championships at the Kasarani Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for IAAF)

The Kip Keino Classic athletics championship will allow 100% spectator capacity at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, a few months after fans were banned from attending the event over covid safety protocols.

Recommended articles

The organising committee announced on Monday, that tickets will go on sale in the days following April 4.

"Some good news for you. We will be welcoming our fans back to the stadium at this year's #KipKeinoClassic following the Kenyan government’s directive to relax its Covid-19 regulations," read a tweet from the organisers.

The second edition of the Tour was held on September 18, 2021 and saw Namibia’s 18-year-old Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma set a new 200-metre World under 20 record.

The final race of the day also saw USA’s Trayvon Bromell and Kenya’s very own Ferdinand Omanyala produce two of the fastest performances in 100-metre history. Bromell won in a world-leading 9.76 ahead of Omanyala’s African record of 9.77.

(L-R)Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, Bromell Trayvon of United States and Gatlin Justin of United States, are seen in action during the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
(L-R)Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, Bromell Trayvon of United States and Gatlin Justin of United States, are seen in action during the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The Kip Keino Classic is the third World Athletics Gold level meeting in this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour, which kicks off at the Bermuda Games on Saturday, April 9 and then moves on to the Golden Games on April 16.

Kip Keino Classic meet director Barnaba Korir said the event will provide athletes with a timely elite-level platform to compete on ahead of the World Athletics Championships slated from July 15 to July 24 in Oregon, United States.

When Hayward Field at the University of Oregon hosts the Championships beginning July 15, it will be the first time the event will be contested on U.S. soil.

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto (C) celebrates with the national flag and teammates Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (L) and Kenya's Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (R) after winning the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto (C) celebrates with the national flag and teammates Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (L) and Kenya's Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (R) after winning the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The 18th edition of the Championships will only be the second one held in the Western Hemisphere, joining Edmonton, Alberta, which hosted the 2001 World Athletics Championships.

Kenya has competed at every edition of the Championships since its inception in 1983. It has won the second-highest number of gold medals at the championships (after the United States) and also has the second-highest medals total (after the U.S.).

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kip Keino Classic to allow 100% fan capacity in 2022

Kip Keino Classic to allow 100% fan capacity in 2022

I am sorry - Mikel Arteta to Arsenal fans

I am sorry - Mikel Arteta to Arsenal fans

Former Manchester United coach reveals he has prostate cancer

Former Manchester United coach reveals he has prostate cancer

World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

African stars rake in millions in a record year for UFC

African stars rake in millions in a record year for UFC

Delays in Argentina Grand Prix due to plane stuck in Mombasa

Delays in Argentina Grand Prix due to plane stuck in Mombasa

Everything you need to know about Qatar World Cup draw

Everything you need to know about Qatar World Cup draw

Aerodrome Road renamed after legend Douglas Wakiihuri

Aerodrome Road renamed after legend Douglas Wakiihuri

Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

Trending

UFC

African stars rake in millions in a record year for UFC

UFC's African champions - Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

World Cup draw complete, African teams avoid group of death

Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

Rally drivers performing stunts in Nairobi CBD