Kip Keino Classic to allow 100% fan capacity in 2022

The organising committee announced on Monday, that tickets will go on sale in the days following April 4.

"Some good news for you. We will be welcoming our fans back to the stadium at this year's #KipKeinoClassic following the Kenyan government’s directive to relax its Covid-19 regulations," read a tweet from the organisers.

The second edition of the Tour was held on September 18, 2021 and saw Namibia’s 18-year-old Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma set a new 200-metre World under 20 record.

The final race of the day also saw USA’s Trayvon Bromell and Kenya’s very own Ferdinand Omanyala produce two of the fastest performances in 100-metre history. Bromell won in a world-leading 9.76 ahead of Omanyala’s African record of 9.77.

All eyes set on World Athletics Championships

The Kip Keino Classic is the third World Athletics Gold level meeting in this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour, which kicks off at the Bermuda Games on Saturday, April 9 and then moves on to the Golden Games on April 16.

Kip Keino Classic meet director Barnaba Korir said the event will provide athletes with a timely elite-level platform to compete on ahead of the World Athletics Championships slated from July 15 to July 24 in Oregon, United States.

When Hayward Field at the University of Oregon hosts the Championships beginning July 15, it will be the first time the event will be contested on U.S. soil.

The 18th edition of the Championships will only be the second one held in the Western Hemisphere, joining Edmonton, Alberta, which hosted the 2001 World Athletics Championships.