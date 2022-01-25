Omanyala announces multi-million deal with Adidas

Omanyala told the media on Tuesday, January 25 that the multi-million deal with Adidas would continue for three years and a possible extension.

Explaining how the deal would work, he said that the company would pay for his travels and accommodation.

Ferdinand Omanyala Photo- Courtesy Pulse Live Kenya

The African sprint champion will also receive bonuses on gold medals won and records broken.

"The deal is good money, they will sponsor my travelling, knitting and bonuses for every win that I get. The money is a lot, it has surpassed millions," disclosed.

He now plans to break more records than he did in 2021, earning him more money.

His success in the 100m race has inspired him to try out the 200m which he agrees requires more work.

"There are technicalities that I am yet to learn, but I will try. I will run the 200 metres and 100 metres which will be the mega race," he pointed out.

There are multiple avenues that Omanyala can utilise to make more money as an athlete.

Pulse Live Kenya

Joining police sports department.

Omanyala who rose to fame in 2021 after becoming the African 100m record holder was expeced to start his duties in the National Police Service in January 2022.

The National Police Service, in December 2021, explained that Omanyala would be representing the security forces in future competitions.

"It is an honour to serve the National Police Service and I promise to give my best as an athlete. I also understand that there is life after sprinting," he stated at the time.

“I wish you well in the service for your country,” IG Mutyambai told the sprinter.

The National Police is known to produce some of Kenya’s best athletes such as Abel Kirui, David Rudisha, Ezekiel Kemboi, and Julius Yego.

Pulse Live Kenya

How Kenyan athletes make money

Kenya’s marathon legend Catherine Ndereba told Pulse Live that while the International Olympics Committee is not focused on rewarding athletes with monetary tokens, titles go a long way into shaping an athletes career.

“When an athlete wins an Olympics medal, they are now able to negotiate appearance fees at other events such as the world championships. One can be paid to participate in the other competitive events,” Ndereba said.

For instance, when the Boston Marathon calls Brigid Kosgei to participate in the next event, they will be talking to the current Olympics gold medalist, a title she can use to negotiate a fee. The appearance fee is separate from the prize money.

Ndereba revealed that she was paid $60,000 (approx Sh6 million) and $30,000 (approx Sh3 million) for winning gold and silver medals in past world championships.

“The Tokyo Olympics was Kenya’s 2nd best performance and I am very proud of the whole team,” she praised.