Omanyala beats Kipchoge to be named Sportsman of the Year [SOYA winners List]

Omanyala emerged the winner in a category where he had been pitted against two-time Olympic marathon gold-medalist Eliud Kipchoge, rally ace Carl Tundo, rugby player Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno and Tokyo Olympics 800M gold-medalist Emmanuel Korir.

"Sports Athlete of the Year. Thank you to everyone who supported me in 2021," read a message from Omanyala after the win.

The award for Sportswoman for the Year went to Faith Kipyegon, following a remarkable 2021 in which she retained her 1500M Olympic title in Tokyo.

In the women’s category, the double Olympic 1500M champion was battling against Olympic marathon queen Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze-medalist Nancy Chelangat won the Sportswoman Living with a Disability award, while Deaflympian Simon Kibai scooped the men’s award.

The most promising boy award went to Heristone Wanyonyi, who wrote history as the first Kenyan to win the World under-20 walk race while the award for the most promising girl went to Teresia Muthoni, the 3,000M champion from the World U20 Championship.

Charles Okere was feted as the coach of the year while his team Vihiga Queens toppled Kenya Rugby Lionesses and the national beach volleyball team to win the Sports Team of the Year award.

Kenya’s Rugby sevens team Shujaa won the male Sports Team of the Year award, beating FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC.

Full List of winners