RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Omanyala beats Kipchoge to be named Sportsman of the Year [SOYA winners List]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Award for Sportswoman for the Year went to Faith Kipyegon

Ferdinand Omanyala Crowned sportsman of the Year at Soya Awards
Ferdinand Omanyala Crowned sportsman of the Year at Soya Awards

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has been crowned Sportsman of the Year at the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA), in a ceremony held at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

Recommended articles

Omanyala emerged the winner in a category where he had been pitted against two-time Olympic marathon gold-medalist Eliud Kipchoge, rally ace Carl Tundo, rugby player Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno and Tokyo Olympics 800M gold-medalist Emmanuel Korir.

"Sports Athlete of the Year. Thank you to everyone who supported me in 2021," read a message from Omanyala after the win.

The award for Sportswoman for the Year went to Faith Kipyegon, following a remarkable 2021 in which she retained her 1500M Olympic title in Tokyo.

In the women’s category, the double Olympic 1500M champion was battling against Olympic marathon queen Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei.

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon Faith Kipyegon Pulse Live Kenya

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze-medalist Nancy Chelangat won the Sportswoman Living with a Disability award, while Deaflympian Simon Kibai scooped the men’s award.

The most promising boy award went to Heristone Wanyonyi, who wrote history as the first Kenyan to win the World under-20 walk race while the award for the most promising girl went to Teresia Muthoni, the 3,000M champion from the World U20 Championship.

Also Read: Omanyala: I was broke, My girlfriend paid rent & took care of all bills

Heristone Wanyonyi
Heristone Wanyonyi Faith Kipyegon Pulse Live Kenya

Charles Okere was feted as the coach of the year while his team Vihiga Queens toppled Kenya Rugby Lionesses and the national beach volleyball team to win the Sports Team of the Year award.

Kenya’s Rugby sevens team Shujaa won the male Sports Team of the Year award, beating FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC.

Full List of winners

  • Ferdinand Omanyala - Sportsman of the Year
  • Faith Kipyegon - Sportswoman of the Year
  • Heriston Wanyonyi - Most Promising Boy
  • Nancy Chelangat - Sportswoman Living with Disability
  • Kenya 7s - Sports Team of the Year (men)
  • Vihiga Queens - Sports Team of the Year (women)
  • Charlse Okere (Vihiga Queens) - Coach of the Year
  • Esther Ouna - Hall of Fame honouree

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Omanyala beats Kipchoge to be named Sportsman of the Year [SOYA winners List]

Omanyala beats Kipchoge to be named Sportsman of the Year [SOYA winners List]

Japan can overcome injuries in World Cup qualifiers: Minamino

Japan can overcome injuries in World Cup qualifiers: Minamino

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

US embracing big chill in CONCACAF World Cup race

US embracing big chill in CONCACAF World Cup race

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare

Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare

Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports

Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic: reports

Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford

Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford

Trending

Lamu boy speaks Kiswahili in press conference, Kenyans impressed

Lamu footballer Feiswal Mohammed Bamkuu addresses French media in Kiswahili after signing to third tier side La Berrichonne de Châteauroux.

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

The happy world of Aribo with Nigeria at the Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO