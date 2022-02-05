RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Superhuman Ferdinand Omanyala sets new National Record

Cyprian Kimutai

Omanyala won the 60m indoor race in France

Ferdinand Omanyala has set a new national record in the 60m dash at Miramas Métropole Indoor meet
The fastest man in Africa, Ferdinand Omanyala has once again set a new record. On Friday, January 4 he broke the all-time 60metres national record at the Meeting Elite de Miramas in France.

In just one night, Omanyala set two national records of 6.65 and 6.63 to win his 60m heat and the final respectively. The Olympian finished four and five microseconds ahead of Turkish national Kayhan Özer and French national Viktor Contaret respectively.

The African 100m record holder is in France making his debut at the Meeting Elite de Miramas, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Bronze meeting.

Omanyala who arrived in South-eastern France on Tuesday, February 1 initially set a target of running the distance in less than 6.50 but it appears to have eluded him.

Despite not achieving his target, the 26 year old chose to draw the positives from the race. The 100 metres athlete believes that the indoor races will help him cut a bit of his start time as he sets to improve on his movement off the blocks.

“During my two months of training, I have been focusing a lot on block starts because I am trying to perfect my start,” Omanyala told press.

"If I can perfect my skill in the first 50m, then I can cut a few seconds of my time because I have a very good acceleration in the last 50m. Definitely I can run faster than 9.77secs,” Omanyala noted.

After the February 4 race, Omanyala will be heading to Paris where he is scheduled to take part in two more races; Mondeville Meeting on February 9 and the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Paris on February 17.

The 26 year old has also set his eyes on the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia slated for March 18-20 and the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 in Eugene, USA from July 15-24.

Cyprian Kimutai

