ATHLETICS

Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Authors:

Charles Ouma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Omanyala who is Africa’s fastest man arrived in the USA just hours to the race after visa delays but still delivered

Ferdinand Omanyala secures a place in the semis at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA
Ferdinand Omanyala secures a place in the semis at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA

Kenyan sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala defied VISA frustrations to storm into the semifinals of the 100m race at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

Recommended articles

Omanyala who nearly missed the event after VISA delays jetted into the USA just hours to the event and stepped up to deliver what he promised his fans, a slot in the semi finals and the prospect of winning the 100m title.

And when the moment to shine came, Omanyala crossed the finish line at 10.10s, emerging third in hit 7 and securing a place in the semis.

The sprint sensation who is also Africa’s fastest man barely had time to prepare for the hit but with a slot in the semis, his fans are already warming up to better results.

READ:Superhuman Ferdinand Omanyala sets new National Record

Ferdinand Omanyala
Ferdinand Omanyala Ferdinand Omanyala Pulse Live Kenya

He finished behind Sani Brown who won the hit in a season’s records of 9.98 seconds, followed closely by Australia’s Edward Osei Nkeita who crossed the finish line in 10.08 seconds.

Omanyala is the third fastest man in the field this year and will be looking forward to cementing his place among the greats when he takes to the field tomorrow at 4am for the semis.

He will face off with America’s Fred Kerley and Hayward Field who made their intentions of winning the title clear with a finishing time of 9.79 seconds.

READ:History as Kenya wins first ever 4x100 race at African championships

Ferdinand Omanyala
Ferdinand Omanyala Ferdinand Omanyala Pulse Live Kenya

Visa delays nearly saw Omanyala miss out at the global showpiece.

After the intervention of Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, he was finally able to secure the visa and jet out of the country on Thursday.

After enduring a long flight and jetlag, he was not in the best of form but still fought for a place at the semis, which he secured.

Many participating countries have decried VISA frustrations which have locked many participating countries out of the tournament.

Topics:

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

More from category

  • Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James

    'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

  • Ferdinand Omanyala secures a place in the semis at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA

    Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

  • TOPSHOT - Uganda Cranes' centre, Michael Okorach (bottom) takes down Kenya's foward Oliver Mang'eni on July 7, 2018 during their 2019 Japan Rugby Union World Cup qualifying match - between Kenya and Uganda part of The Rugby Africa Gold Cup - in Nairobi on July 7, 2018. - Kenya won 38-22. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Find out why Elgon Cup has been cancelled for a third year running

Recommended articles

'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Find out why Elgon Cup has been cancelled for a third year running

Find out why Elgon Cup has been cancelled for a third year running

'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

Trending

EXPLAINED

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

A picture taken on May 12, 2018 shows a view of Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
FKF PL

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya
UFC

'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

UFC Legend Jon 'Bones' Jones could be returning to the octagon soon
RUGBY

Find out why Elgon Cup has been cancelled for a third year running

TOPSHOT - Uganda Cranes' centre, Michael Okorach (bottom) takes down Kenya's foward Oliver Mang'eni on July 7, 2018 during their 2019 Japan Rugby Union World Cup qualifying match - between Kenya and Uganda part of The Rugby Africa Gold Cup - in Nairobi on July 7, 2018. - Kenya won 38-22. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TENNIS

'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios' family members have reacted to his outburst at Wimbledon
ATHLETICS

Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Ferdinand Omanyala secures a place in the semis at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA

'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

George Russell has spoken on his move to Mercedes