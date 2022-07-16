Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Omanyala who nearly missed the event after VISA delays jetted into the USA just hours to the event and stepped up to deliver what he promised his fans, a slot in the semi finals and the prospect of winning the 100m title.

And when the moment to shine came, Omanyala crossed the finish line at 10.10s, emerging third in hit 7 and securing a place in the semis.

The sprint sensation who is also Africa’s fastest man barely had time to prepare for the hit but with a slot in the semis, his fans are already warming up to better results.

He finished behind Sani Brown who won the hit in a season’s records of 9.98 seconds, followed closely by Australia’s Edward Osei Nkeita who crossed the finish line in 10.08 seconds.

Omanyala is the third fastest man in the field this year and will be looking forward to cementing his place among the greats when he takes to the field tomorrow at 4am for the semis.

He will face off with America’s Fred Kerley and Hayward Field who made their intentions of winning the title clear with a finishing time of 9.79 seconds.

Visa delays nearly saw Omanyala miss out at the global showpiece.

After the intervention of Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, he was finally able to secure the visa and jet out of the country on Thursday.

After enduring a long flight and jetlag, he was not in the best of form but still fought for a place at the semis, which he secured.