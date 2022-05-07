Ferdinand Omanyala sets fastest time this year

Omanyala won the 100M race in a time of 9.85 ahead of USA's Fred Kerley and Isaih Young.

Omanyala who is in a superb form is billed as the newest kid on the block who could dethrone established names as his performance has been one record after another.

It was not a bad day in office for some established names who graced the global showpiece in Nairobi.

U20 world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi dominated the 800m field with Tokyo Olympic medalist Ferguson Rotich failing to shine and finishing a distant 7th.

In the 800M women's race, it was also a bad day in office for World Champion Halima Nakaayi of Uganda who finished a distant fifth.

South Africa's Sekgodiso Prudence won the race with Kenya's Mary Moraa, Naomi Korir and Mwasya Jarinter finishid up in top four slots.

Running in her first 100m of the year, 35-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce crossed the finish line a world-leading time of 10.47seconds, finishing ahead of ahead of Bassant Hemida and Shannon Ray.

Namibian star Christine Mboma did not finish due to a muscle injury.

Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto won the women's 3,000M steeplechase ahead of Kenya's Faith Cherotich.

Kenya's Abel Kipsang did not disappoint in the men's 1500M, sweeping past the finish line in 3:31:01.

Canada's Aaron Brown was the winner in the men's 200M in 20:05 ahead of USA's King Kyree and Botswana's Isaac Makwala.

In the men's javelin, Julius Yego did not disappoint his fans after he put up a good show to finish second (79.59).

Abdelrahman Ihab was the winner (83.79 M) with Grobler Johann (79.11M) coming third after Yego.