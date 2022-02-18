Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

On Thursday, the fastest man in Africa clocked 6.57 seconds, in the 60m dash, 3 microseconds less than his previous record.

However the time wasn't enough to beat Italian Jacobs Marcell, who won in 6.50 as Cravont Charleston and Elijah Hall from United States timed 6.52 and 6.57 to finish second and third respectively.

Marcell, the current 100m Olympic champion, marked his return to action by winning the men's 60m at the indoor event.

Omanyala's new record was set just in time for his dad's birthday. The 2021 Kenyan Sports Personality of the Year took to his official social media handles to celebrate his dad's special day.

For Omanyala, who is preparing for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March, it was his third race of the indoor season.

The 26-year-old broke the National Record the first time on February 4 this year when he won at Meeting Elite de Miramas, clocking 6.63 to shatter the previous National Record of 6.70 set by Paulvince Obuon in 2005.

A week later, the Olympian clocked 6.60 seconds to win the men’s 60m dash at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor.

“During my two months of training, I have been focusing a lot on block starts because I am trying to perfect my start,” Omanyala told press.

"If I can perfect my skill in the first 50m, then I can cut a few seconds of my time because I have a very good acceleration in the last 50m. Definitely I can run faster than 9.77secs,” Omanyala noted.