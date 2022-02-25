Kenyans angered by Lindah Oguttu's reaction to FIFA ban

The idea of 'third parties' especially angered Kenyans on Twitter, with most users accusing her of pointing fingers in the wrong direction.

"Lindah, did you for a minute think you would get away with that illegal outfit managed by remnants of the KANU era?" replied Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, a Nairobi lawyer.

In November last year, Oguttu was appointed as the Head of Secretariat of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee, forcing her to take a six-month break from journalism to serve in the committee.

"You are part of the rogue third parties appointed to oversee football operations in the country. You are not even ashamed to post this?" replied Bara Senior.

FIFA bans Kenya and Zimbabwe from football tournaments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, February 24 announcing the ban, hit out at the governments of Kenya and Zimbabwe for poking their nose into football activities, contrary to FIFA statutes. The ban is indefinite.

“We have our statues and we expect countries to abide by it. We want to work with the government but there’s always a line, it must be respected,” Gianni said.

“We had to suspend two of our member associations Kenya and Zimbabwe. Both for government interference in the activities of the football associations of these associations,” said Infantino on Thursday evening.

What does the FIFA ban on Kenya mean?

The ban means Kenya will not be able to take part in any competitive event outside the country including regional (CECAFA), continental (AFCON, CHAN), international competitions (World Cup), and even at club level (CAF CC, CAF CL).

The suspension will not only affect Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets but also the junior sides as well as all other clubs playing in international matches.

Local players cannot sign to any professional club outside the country during the suspension period.

Furthermore, Kenyan referees will not be allowed to officiate any international tournament.

What caused FIFA ban on Kenya?

The ban was as a result of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbandment of the Nick Mwendwa-led FKF administration. Instead, a caretaker committee was appointed to take over the running of all football activities.

The committee led by former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Aaron Ringera was given six months to steady the sinking ship that is FKF.