RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenyans angered by Lindah Oguttu's reaction to FIFA ban

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

FIFA bans Kenya over government interference in the activities of the football associations

The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee during a February 17, 2022 meeting with IEBC commissioners
The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee during a February 17, 2022 meeting with IEBC commissioners

KTN news anchor Lindah Oguttu took to social media last night to inform Kenyans the world football governing body, Fédération of International Football Association (FIFA), had suspended Kenya from all international competitions due to interference by third parties.

Recommended articles

The idea of 'third parties' especially angered Kenyans on Twitter, with most users accusing her of pointing fingers in the wrong direction.

"Lindah, did you for a minute think you would get away with that illegal outfit managed by remnants of the KANU era?" replied Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, a Nairobi lawyer.

In November last year, Oguttu was appointed as the Head of Secretariat of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee, forcing her to take a six-month break from journalism to serve in the committee.

"You are part of the rogue third parties appointed to oversee football operations in the country. You are not even ashamed to post this?" replied Bara Senior.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, February 24 announcing the ban, hit out at the governments of Kenya and Zimbabwe for poking their nose into football activities, contrary to FIFA statutes. The ban is indefinite.

“We have our statues and we expect countries to abide by it. We want to work with the government but there’s always a line, it must be respected,” Gianni said.

“We had to suspend two of our member associations Kenya and Zimbabwe. Both for government interference in the activities of the football associations of these associations,” said Infantino on Thursday evening.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, addresses the Assembly in Cairo.
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, addresses the Assembly in Cairo. Pulse Nigeria

The ban means Kenya will not be able to take part in any competitive event outside the country including regional (CECAFA), continental (AFCON, CHAN), international competitions (World Cup), and even at club level (CAF CC, CAF CL).

The suspension will not only affect Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets but also the junior sides as well as all other clubs playing in international matches.

Local players cannot sign to any professional club outside the country during the suspension period.

Furthermore, Kenyan referees will not be allowed to officiate any international tournament.

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam during a previous match against Zambia. [Source/ Football Association of Zambia]
Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam during a previous match against Zambia. [Source/ Football Association of Zambia] Pulse Live Kenya

The ban was as a result of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbandment of the Nick Mwendwa-led FKF administration. Instead, a caretaker committee was appointed to take over the running of all football activities.

The committee led by former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Aaron Ringera was given six months to steady the sinking ship that is FKF.

Other members of the committee are: General Retired Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat and Hassan Haji, Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Richard Omwela, Bobby Ogolla and JJ Masiga.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyans angered by Lindah Oguttu's reaction to FIFA ban

Kenyans angered by Lindah Oguttu's reaction to FIFA ban

McRae Kimathi faces racism ahead of Swedish rally

McRae Kimathi faces racism ahead of Swedish rally

Antonio Conte threatens to quit after loss to Burnley, fans support

Antonio Conte threatens to quit after loss to Burnley, fans support

Leeds United rally for temporary substitutions after Koch's head injury

Leeds United rally for temporary substitutions after Koch's head injury

Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

Eliud Kipchoge accepts Tokyo marathon invite in style [Video]

Eliud Kipchoge accepts Tokyo marathon invite in style [Video]

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Chager maintains Safari Classic lead ahead of final showdown

Chager maintains Safari Classic lead ahead of final showdown

Trending

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Jimmy VICAUT of France (60), Marcell JACOBS of Italy (60m) and Ferdinand OMANYALA of Kenya (60m) during the Meeting de Lievin at Arena Stade Couvert on February 17, 2022 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Eliud Kipchoge accepts Tokyo marathon invite in style [Video]

Eliud Kipchoge in an Issey miyake coat and Nike outfit

McRae Kimathi faces racism ahead of Swedish rally

McRae Kimathi racially abused online ahead of Swedish rally

Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

McRae Kimathi is set to take part in WRC Swedish rally from February 24-27