Only President Kenyatta allowed to touch World Cup trophy - FIFA

Cyprian Kimutai
FIFA World Cup trophy will be in Kenya from May 26-27

TOPSHOT - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy during its World Tour at the State House in Nairobi on February 26, 2018. (Photo by: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy during its World Tour at the State House in Nairobi on February 26, 2018. (Photo by: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup trophy that will be the centre of attention when eyes turn to Qatar in November will land in Nairobi in May on a two-day tour, its fourth ever in the country.

The trophy which is on a world-wide tour will land in Kenya on May 26 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before proceeding to State House, as is the norm, to be welcomed into the country by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The trophy will then be paraded for public viewing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) the following day, May 27.

"Coca Cola has partnered with FIFA to bring the original FIFA World Cup trophy for a two-day visit to Kenya. This is iconic because Kenya is one of the few African countries that have been selected to host the 2022 trophy tour," said Debra Mallowah, Vice President Coca Cola East and Central Africa Franchise.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and former Cabinet Secretary of Sports and Heritage Rashid Echesa pose with the FIFA World Cup Trophy during its World Tour at the State House in Nairobi on February 26, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and former Cabinet Secretary of Sports and Heritage Rashid Echesa pose with the FIFA World Cup Trophy during its World Tour at the State House in Nairobi on February 26, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The heavily guarded piece of silverware is only touched by Heads of State and previous winners and fans will only be allowed to view and take photos with it from a well covered podium.

The trophy stands 36.8cm tall and weighs 6.142kg. The base is 13cm in diameter with two layers of malachite, matching the colour of a football field. The cup depicts two human figures holding up the Earth, crowning the trophy.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy base is made of two green malachite rings, separated by a gold ring carrying the event title ‘FIFA World Cup’.

It is fitted with a gold base plate, showing the engraved names of the winning countries in local language; for example “2018 France” or “2014 Germany”. The names are arranged in circular shape, leaving space for future winners.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy during its World Tour at the State House in Nairobi on February 26, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy during its World Tour at the State House in Nairobi on February 26, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Before 2006, the trophy would be handed over to the winning country, which would keep it until the final draw of the next FIFA World Cup. Not anymore.

By the current FIFA regulations, the winner of the tournament receives a gold-plated bronze replica of the trophy. The Original Trophy since 2016 has been displayed at the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

It is otherwise only displayed during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, at the Final Draw of the FIFA World Cup and on the pitch and stands during the Final Match of the tournament.

