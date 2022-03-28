Messi and Neymar ranked most paid athletes

Below, see the world’s 5 highest-paid athletes

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr

The two Paris Saint-Germain players are both ranked as the most highest paid athletes in the world, earning an estimated Sh8.6billion a year.

Lionel Messi has been a PSG player for eight months now and we can already catalogue some highs and quite a number of lows for the Argentina superstar.

The football legend stunned the entire sport last year, when La Liga rules made it impossible for Barca to renew the player’s contract and as such Messi was forced to move to PSG, joining his former teammate, Neymar Junior.

AFP

Neymar remains the most expensive footballer in history since his Sh27billion transfer from Barcelona to the French capital in 2017.

The biggest disappointment of the season for the two teammates arrived on March 9 as they were eliminated from the Champions League.

Despite being 2-0 up on aggregate after Kylian Mbappe's second goal in the tie in Madrid, PSG crumbled in the last half-hour to lose 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The start of the 2021/2022 season in the English Premier League saw Cristiano Ronaldo move to former English giants Manchester United at a meagre Sh1.4billion.

It has now emerged, the transfer had an impact on his earning with the Portuguese being ranked third, earning Sh8billion annually.

Pulse Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo's season at Manchester United hasn't been going as it was expected. The latter now face the danger of not being able to qualify for Europe's elite club competition for the next season.

Hence there have been lots of speculations about the potential whereabouts of the Portuguese after this season. Will another transfer have an impact on his salary?

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is largely considered to be one of the best drivers in the sport’s history. The Briton is one of the world’s highest-paid Formula One drivers.

He earns Sh6.8billion per year on average, the most of which comes from his Mercedes deal. Hamilton recently extended his contract with Mercedes until 2023.

Sky

The only Black driver on the grid, failed to better Michael Schumacher's record of seven F1 world championships last season after suffering a controversial loss to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Steph Curry

The Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game set an All-Star Game record by draining 16-of-27 3-point attempts, shattering Paul George's previous record of nine, set in 2016.

Curry finished with 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting from the field, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

Eric Gay/AP Images

He nearly broke the All-Star Game scoring record, which is still held by Anthony Davis, who poured in 52 in 2017. As of this writing, Steph Curry's net worth is Sh5.2billion.

Regarded as the best shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry has become something of a phenomenon within the modern game of basketball. His ability to routinely make extremely long-range 3-point shots has been credited with revolutionizing the sport.

The full compiled list which captures income the athletes collected, can be found below.