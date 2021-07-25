RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Second Kenyan boxer eliminated from Tokyo

Kenya's Christine Ongare takes a punch from Philippines' Irish Magno during their women's fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Flyweight Christine Ongare's hunt for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics was put to a halt when she was comfortably beaten by Filipino boxer, Irish Magno.

Magno displayed her dominance which led to a unanimous decision win against Ongare. Four of the five judges scored 30-27 in favor of the Filipino pug. One judge gave a 30-26 score for Magno.

The Filipino boxer made a strong impression early in the first round as she landed powerful punches that forced Ongare to adjust her headgear in one occasion.

Ongare was more aggressive in the second round, tagging Magno with a right hook and an uppercut, but the 29-year-old boxer displayed great footwork and counterpunching to neutralize Ongare's aggression and win the bout.

Magno will face Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the Round of 16 on Thursday, July 29 at Kokugikan Arena.

Kenya's boxer Christine Ongare Christine Ongare hits a punching bag during a training session at a gym in Nairobi on June 8, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. - A mother at 12, raised in Nairobi's hardscrabble suburbs to survive by her fists, Christine Ongare dreams of becoming the first African woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing was ended last night. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medal hunt

The loss now means, all hope for a gold medal in the boxing category now lies on heavyweight Elly Ajowi and flyweight Elizabeth Akinyi.

On Saturday, featherweight Nick Okoth’s was eliminated after a narrow loss to Mongolian Erdenebat Tsendbaatar in their round of 32 duel.

Akinyi will square herself in the Red Corner and will take on Panguana Alcinda Helena of Mozambique.

Ajowi will step onto the canvas on Tuesday, July 27 starting off in the blue corner and will trade punches with Cruz Julio of Cuba in the heavyweight division.

