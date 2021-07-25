Second Kenyan boxer eliminated from Tokyo

Magno displayed her dominance which led to a unanimous decision win against Ongare. Four of the five judges scored 30-27 in favor of the Filipino pug. One judge gave a 30-26 score for Magno.

The Filipino boxer made a strong impression early in the first round as she landed powerful punches that forced Ongare to adjust her headgear in one occasion.

Ongare was more aggressive in the second round, tagging Magno with a right hook and an uppercut, but the 29-year-old boxer displayed great footwork and counterpunching to neutralize Ongare's aggression and win the bout.

Magno will face Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the Round of 16 on Thursday, July 29 at Kokugikan Arena.

Pulse Live Kenya

Gold medal hunt

The loss now means, all hope for a gold medal in the boxing category now lies on heavyweight Elly Ajowi and flyweight Elizabeth Akinyi.

On Saturday, featherweight Nick Okoth’s was eliminated after a narrow loss to Mongolian Erdenebat Tsendbaatar in their round of 32 duel.

Akinyi will square herself in the Red Corner and will take on Panguana Alcinda Helena of Mozambique.