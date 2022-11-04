10 Epic Destinations to look forward to at the World Cup™

This year’s showpiece is slated to begin from the 20th of November until December 18, just a week before Christmas.

If you’re making the trip to Qatar, here are five epic destinations you should be looking forward to.

#1 FIFA Fan Festival

Pulse Sports

The 2022 FIFA Fan Festival takes place at the Al Bidda Park in the heart of Doha, next to The Corniche.

The festival will host over 100 hours of live music, with many headline artists already announced.

Global music acts and local artists would take to the stage in a true celebration and vibrant festival of culture from November 19 to December 18 including Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking.

The entertainer will perform alongside Arab superstar - DJ Aseel as well as Egyptian singer Hassan Shakosh, French rapper and producer Gims, Julian Marley (who is the son of the legendary reggae singer Bob Marley) and The Uprising and the Miami Band, as well as Clean Bandit at the World Cup event.

The organizers have also confirmed more artists will be added to the line-up soon.

#2 The Corniche

qatar2022.qa

The event happens from 19 November-18 December and opens Daily from 12 PM-12 AM (Entertainment from 3 PM-11 PM) at the Corniche (from the Museum of Islamic Art to Sheraton Park) and access is Public.

Othe features include:

- 150+ food outlets

- 3 live concert stages

- Hosts Welcome to Qatar shows (see below)

- Roaming performances

- Arts, culture, story-telling

- Family-friendly entertainment

- Bedouin Village

- Official FIFA merchandises

#3 Welcome To Qatar

qatar2022.qa

Welcome to Qatar is a must-see for all during the tournament, featuring the Circle of the Bay – a shimmering circle suspended above the water that transforms to poetically narrate wonderful stories.

Throughout the afternoon dancing water fountains bringing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Soundtrack to life. When the sun goes down a stunning symphony of pyrotechnics, drones and water effects lights the sky – all set to an original orchestral score.

The shows take place daily at 3 PM, 3:30 PM, 4 PM, 4:30 PM, 5 PM and 5:30 PM throughout the tournament.

#4 Ras Abu Aboud Beach 974

qatar2022.qa

Fans can hit the shore at Beach 974, extending from the heart of Doha along Ras Abu Aboud’s glistening waterfront. Combine football and beach life, enjoy the water, sea breeze as well as lots of beach soccer and good music.

The event is open 1 November-31 December daily from 10 AM - 6 PM (Except matchdays at Stadium 974) but an entry fee is required for guests and visitors.

#5 The Hayya Fan Zone

qatar2022.qa

The Hayya Fan Zone is a grand celebration of the beautiful game. Guests can head to Lusail South Promenade and join the festivity, fun and football. The event primarily features:

- 3,500 capacity

- All 64 games on mega-screens

- Open ice skating

- Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty ice ballet shows

- Local bands, international acts

- 3D screen and jumbotron

- Family-friendly environment

- Unique food and beverage options

- VIP area

The event is open from 20 November-18 December daily from 12 PM-1 AM and an entry fee is required to participate.

#6 Aravia by MDLBEAST

Instagram/mdlbeast

Fans can step off the pitch and onto the dancefloor for 28 Aravian nights. A magical world that combines music, performance and song – from premiere international talent and rising regional stars.

All inspired by the colours and shapes of Arab culture, blending rave with Arabia. Features of this showpiece includes:

- 5,500 guest capacity (general admission and VIP)

- 160+ hours of global shows

- 56 spectacular acts including US rapper Dababy, Calvin Harris, Offset, Jorja Smith, David Guetta, Tinie Tempah amongst others.

- Breath-taking backdrops

- Iconic stage

- Global and local cuisine.

The event is open daily from 8PM - 2 AM from 21 November-18 December.

#7 Arcadia Music Festival

qatar2022.qa

This event basically consists A-list line-ups from the global stage of techno and house music and it features:

- 15,000 capacity

- 200,000 attendees

- International artists and DJs

- Extraordinary sculpted stages with a fire-breathing spider.

The event is open from 19 November-19 December daily from 10 AM – 5 AM.

The Venue is Ras Bu Fontas but entry is not free.

#8 Lusail Boulevard

qatar2022.qa

The modern city of Lusail will be brought to life from morning till night with captivating live music, parades and street performances and is set to feature:

- 60,000 capacity

- 1.3km boulevard

- Daily light shows

- 50+ food outlets

- Family-friendly entertainment.

The show is open from 1 November-18 December daily from 11 AM – 2 AM and admission is public. Although, some activities require admission tickets.

#9 QetaiFAN Beach Fest

qatar2022.qa

Enjoy concerts, special performances, giant screen live matches, water activities and a Floating Aqua Park at one of the largest entertainment venues in Qatar. The show features:

- 30,000 capacity

- 4,000-person beach club

- 50 food outlets

- Virtual Reality and esports activations.

The event is open from 19 November-18 December at the Qetaifan Island North.

#10 Al Maha Island Lusail

qatar2022.qa

From family-friendly attractions to white-knuckle rides, and from world-class dining and live entertainment to casual restaurants. The Al Maha Island Lusail is the place to be.

The event features:

- 14,000 capacity

- Globally renowned names in dining and lounges

- Theatrical experiences

- 50+ jaw-dropping rides and attractions at Lusail Winter Wonderland

- 395m tall rollercoaster

- Ice skating

- Circus