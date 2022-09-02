10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Tunde Young
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play Europa League football for the first time since October 2002 and these selected players were not even born yet

When Cristiano Ronaldo last played in the Europa League, these 10 players were not alive
When Cristiano Ronaldo last played in the Europa League, these 10 players were not alive

The transfer window has shut and Cristiano Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player having been unable to secure his desired transfer away from the club.

This means Ronaldo will play in the Europa League this season for the first time since 2002 when he played two games for Sporting Lisbon in the competition then called the UEFA Cup.

But Ronaldo’s last outing in this competition was on October 3, 2002, so long ago that some of football’s present-day stars were not even alive.

17-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo played two UEFA Cup games for Sporting Lisbon against Partizan Belgrade in 2002
17-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo played two UEFA Cup games for Sporting Lisbon against Partizan Belgrade in 2002

Here are 10 recognisable footballers who had not been born by the time Cristiano Ronaldo last played in European club football’s second-grade competition in descending order of birth in proximity to Ronaldo’s last outing.

19-year-old Spanish winger Yeremy Pino was born in Las Palmas on October 20, 2002, 17 days after Ronaldo played his second (and last to date) UEFA Cup game for Sporting Lisbon, 3-3 away at Partizan Belgrade.

Yeremy Pino
Yeremy Pino

Pino now plays for Villarreal and is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world, having been linked recently with a move to Arsenal.

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati was born in Guinea-Bissau on October 31, 2002 and has since made his way to the top level of professional football.

Ansu Fati
Ansu Fati

Fati is now a Spanish international and dons the number 10 jersey for Barcelona, signalling his level of importance to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

French midfielder Edourdo Camavinga was born in Cabinda, Angola on November 10, 2002 and currently plays for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo’s former club.

Eduardo Camavinga (Instagram/Real Madrid)
Eduardo Camavinga

The 19-year-old is very highly rated and is a French international but was not even alive when Ronaldo started playing football.

Spanish midfielder Pedri was born in Tegueste on November 25, 2002 full name Pedro Gonzalez Lopez and is now one of the leading midfielders in the world.

Barcelona's Wonderboy, Pedri.
Barcelona's Wonderboy, Pedri.

Pedri is a key player for Barcelona and will play in the UEFA Champions League this season while Ronaldo languishes in the Europa League.

Italian-Nigerian left wing-back Destiny Udogie was born in Peruggia on November 28, 2002 and has recently signed for Tottenham although still plays for Udinese.

Destiny Udogie
Destiny Udogie

German international midfielder Jamal Musiala was born in Stuttgart on February 23, 2003 and is currently a key player for Bayern Munich.

Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala

English youngster Harvey Elliott was born in Chertsey, United Kingdom on April 4, 2003 and is now a regular for Liverpool, going head to head with Ronaldo in the Premier League.

AFP

Highly-rated English wonderkid Jude Bellingham was born in Stourbridge, United Kingdom on June 29, 2003 and has been a key player for Borussia Dortmund so far and is constantly linked with a potential big move.

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham

English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka was born in Eisenstadt, Austria on October 20, 2003 and recently burst into the mainstream as he was signed by Chelsea from Aston Villa this summer for £20 million.

Carney Chukwuemeka
Carney Chukwuemeka

Barcelona’s 18-year-old midfield genius, Pablo Martín Páez Gavira known simply as Gavi was born in Los Palacios y Villafranca, Spain on August 5, 2004 almost two years after Ronaldo even played in the Europa League.

Gavi and Pedri are among the five Barcelona stars nominated for the Golden Boy award
Gavi and Pedri are among the five Barcelona stars nominated for the Golden Boy award
Last time Cristiano Ronaldo played Europa League, dollar was 109 naira, George Bush was US president