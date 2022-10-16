With 35 days to go until the 2022 World Cup, many players will be having their last dances for their countries due to age and many other factors.
'Time to say goodbye': 10 football stars likely to play their last World Cup in Qatar
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the top players who could be bowing out of international duties after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
It goes without a doubt that many football fans will be emotional when the time will come for them to say goodbye to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo specifically.
Lionel Messi
Argentina as a nation will be hoping that Messi will be able to clinch the golden trophy before he exits the national team. Argentina came close to winning the 2014 World Cup trophy were it not for Mario Gotze to score the winner goal for Germany in the 116th minute.
Messi is 35 years old at the moment and it is unlikely that he will ever participate in any World Cup tournament again. His first World Cup competition was in 2006. He is Argentina's top scorer with 90 goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo
At 37 years old, this will probably be Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup tournament to take part in as a footballer. Ronaldo made his first World Cup debut with Portugal in 2006.
Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in men's international football with 117 goals and there is no doubt that he will add to his tally come November 2022 when the World Cup tournament kicks off.
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski will probably be bidding the Polish fans after the 2022 World Cup four years after making his debut in the prestigious tournament.
Lewandowski is 34 years old at the moment and he currently plays for Spanish giants, FC Barcelona as their forward main man. He is the leading top scorer for England with 76 goals.
Manuel Neuer
Manuel Neuer will definitely go down in history as one of the best goalkeepers that the world has ever had. Neuer made his World Cup debut in 2010 and it only took him 4 years to win the golden trophy.
Age is catching up with him real quick and this could be his World Cup trophy for him to take part in. He is 36 years old at the moment.
Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez is 35 years old and he made his World Cup debut with Uruguay in 2010 in South Africa. He is the all-time Uruguay top scorer with 68 goals.
Qatar World Cup will probably be his last due to being injury prone lately as age is also catching up with him. He currently plays for Club Nacional de Football.
Hugo Lloris
Hugo Lloris is among the lucky goalkeepers who have managed to win the World Cup tournament alongside Manuel Neuer in this current era.
Lloris will probably be taking part in his last World Cup tournament with France 12 years after making his debut in the tournament with France. He is 35 years old at the moment.
Thiago Silva
The Brazilian defender made his World Cup debut in 2010 in South Africa with the Samba Boys. He currently plays for Chelsea and he is 38 years currently.
It is unlikely that he will ever participate in any other World Cup tournament now that age is catching up with him. He is yet to win a World Cup trophy and this could be his last shot.
Luka Modric
Luka Modric made his World Cup debut with Croatia in 2006 and he came close to winning it in 2018 only to be thrashed in the finals by France.
Luka is 37 years old at the moment and it goes without any doubt that this will be his las World Cup tournament as a Croatian footballer.
Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller made his World Cup debut with Germany in 2010 when South Africa hosted the edition. He is 33 years old at the moment and he lifted the 2014 World Cup trophy with Germany.
The probability of Muller featuring in the 2026 World Cup tournament is so low and that is why various football pundits have concluded that this could be his last dance in a World Cup tournament.
Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani is 35 years old and he made his World Cup debut with Uruguay in 2010. This could also be his last World Cup tournament with the Uruguay national team due to the age factor.
Cavani is also prone to injuries nowadays and it is no secret that an era is coming to an end in the Uruguay National team. It is wise to say that Uruguay fans will sit back one day and remember how Cavani was aggressive and a wonder to watch in the national team
