From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

This year's showpiece will also be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

We previously brought you 5 tourist attractions in Qatar for football fans and visitors alike ahead of the World Cup and now we've listed 10 places you can actually visit for free while in the country.

Business Insider USA

1, Al Thuraya Planetarium

For most of us who didn't know this by now, there's a planetarium in Qatar and the best thing is that it's actually free to enter!

If you're a lover of science, or astronomy or have a passion for learning new things, or even just looking to explore, the Al Thuraya Planetarium in Katara Cultural Village is worth a quick visit.

IloveQatar.net

The Al Thuraya Planetarium was opened in December 2018 just in time for Qatar National Day.

Located in the beautiful city of Doha, the 2,240 sqm facility which caters to both young and adults alike, is named after the Pleiades star cluster.

This star cluster is also known as the Seven Sisters or M45 and is visible from anywhere on the globe. The Pleiades is one of the important star clusters followed by Arabs since ancient times.

IloveQatar.net

The split moon is perhaps the most popular feature of the gallery and museum, which is visible once you enter the planetarium. This incredible sculpture is in reference to the miracle of the splitting of the moon attributed to Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

IloveQatar.net

You'll also be amazed by models of planets in various sizes - both on the ceiling and the floor, learn about the history of NASA spacesuits and see them up close, and even find out about your weight on different planets.

Generally, the gallery and museum aren't that big, you could preety much have seen everything around an hour or less.

2, Crescent Park

IloveQatar.net

Located in Lusail, Crescent park is another place you can visit for free because it boasts one of the most amazing views in the city.

a 275,000 square meters lush green space, inspired by the desert environment and sand dunes garden - which is based on sustainability with the use of recycled water to irrigate green areas, all in harmony.

The park has food outlets, forest, and children’s play areas. The park also has a massive parking space as well as modern Sports facilities including a large football field, basketball, sand volleyball, and tennis courts.

However, it's also important to note that the park has some strict rules and regulations for visitors which will be listed below:

No pets allowed

No littering

No smoking and no shisha

No picking plants or flowers

No cooking

No open fire

No camping

No commercial vending

No commercial videography allowed

No motorbikes

Wear decent clothes

Do not tamper with electrical outlets

Adults must attend to their minors

Violations will be punishable by law

It's also very important to follow all the rules and regulations put forth by the Park.

3, Qur'anic Botanic Garden

IloveQatar.net

The Qur’anic Botanic Garden (QBG) is a beautiful garden located in Education City, Doha, with a special theme.

The QBG is a project of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development.

This garden is one-of-a-kind because it exhibits and conserves the plants that have been mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and the native flora that can be found in Qatar.

Quranic Botanic Garden

At the moment, it is the home to over 60 species of plants belonging to the Desert, Mediterranean, and Tropical habitat.

20 of which have been mentioned in different chapters in the Holy Qur'an, and will grow to also include those found in different Hadith and Sunnah (sayings and traditions) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as well.

4, 'Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You' Exhibition

Newindoha.com

Located in New Doha, It is the first museum installation in the Middle East by internationally renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist. The museum opened in March this year and is totally free to visit.

Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You symbolizes humanity’s collective unconscious and the power of the mind.

A key feature is that it comprises of 12,000 LED lights strung on cables throughout the gallery for visitors to navigate.

Newindoha.com

Newindoha.com

Representing neurons, constantly firing and communicating with each other, the pulsing resin-encased bulbs have been programmed in choreography with a soundscape and featuring abstract footage of Qatar’s landscapes.

The exhibition highlights the museum’s commitment to raising awareness of mental health as a cornerstone of well-being, in unison with Qatar’s healthcare sector’s ‘Are You OK?’ mental health campaign.

However, there are three things to note before visiting and they include:

• The exhibition contains flashing lights that may cause discomfort and/or trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy and other conditions with sensitivity to light.

• The exhibition is free

• It is mandatory for all visitors to book tickets online ahead of their visit to the museum.

5, The Pearl Island

worldatlas.com

The Pearl-Qatar is a high-end man-made island in Doha, Qatar. It covers four million square metres (or 1.5 square miles) of reclaimed land and is home to approximately 33,000 residents, hosting up to fifteen million visitors annually.

It's another place visitors and tourists can visit for free to take pictures with a pretty array of backdrops.

The name “The Pearl” was chosen for the island because Qatar used to be a major player in the pearl trade, prior to petroleum taking over as its primary industry.

worldatlas.com

The island chain was constructed to resemble a strand of pearls to honor the country’s pearling history.

Suffice it to say, the Pearl-Qatar is home to exquisitely beautiful coastline, walkable, luxury retail outlets, exclusive car dealerships, yacht marinas, and five-star restaurants.

Travelers and visitors will be delighted by opulent hotels and real estate investors will not be disappointed because the extravagant townhouses and apartments are as abundant as the incredibly breathtaking views.

6, ALHAZM

Al Hazm

Located in Doha, the ALHZM is widely regarded as Qatar most luxurious and extravagant destination due to its magnificent structural beauty.

It's one place you can visit for free to take pictures in the stunning ambience.

Al Hazm has some of the most mesmerizing corridors and interior walls handcrafted using Tuscan marble making it nothing less than an architectural regal reeking of unprecedented beauty.

Al Hazm

Al Hazm

Al Hazm

It also provides visitors and guests with Qatar's most exclusive, extravagant shops, restaurants, and cafes for an unmatchable experience.

Al Hazm has been a gracious host to several well reputed and well-organized events like brand launches, perfume exhibitions, cultural events amongst others.

7, Souq Waqif

Shutterstock

Located in Al Jasra, Doha, the Souq Waqif is one of best places to shop and dine in Qatar and entry is actually free.

Historically, vendors used to stand and sell their goods from temporary stalls in Souq Waqif.

Waqif means 'standing' in Arabic, so Souq Waqif (Arabic: سوق واقف Sūq Wāqif) means "the standing market"! and the first semi-permanent stalls were built around 250 years ago.

Desert Rose

Novo Cinemas

Shutterstock

It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Qatar and a major shopping hub too.

The Souq Waqif is a place where you can hang out with your loved ones, hold a falcon, stroke a camel, watch mounted heritage police officers in traditional 1940s Qatari uniforms and take lots of pictures.

There's no way your trip to Doha is complete, without visiting the iconic destination - Souq Waqif.

8, Qatar National Library (QNL)

Gulftimes

Qatar National Library(QNL) is a non-profit organization under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

Located in Education City, QNL aims to serve a three-fold function: as a national library, a research-level university library, and a central metropolitan public library equipped for the digital age.

Google Photos by K.B. Isaac

Google Photos by Rakan Mohammed

In its capacity as a national library as defined by UNESCO, it collects and provides access to global knowledge, including heritage content and materials relevant to Qatar and the region.

This is one place visitors can visit for free because it provides library services and resources to meet the reading interests as well as foster the information literacy of the general public.

9, Katara Hills

IloveQatar.net

Situated in Katara Cultural Village is one of Doha's largest public parks. Katara's North and South Hills, towering over the cultural village and the beach, provide not just panoramic views but also an abundance of greenery, purple running paths, and water features.

It's another place for great sightseeing and there's no better time to take a walk or visit the rolling hills than this period, when the temperature is getting colder especially early in the morning and at night.

IloveQatar.net

There are a few guidelines which will be listed below, should you decide to visit.

It's strictly forbidden to consume food and drinks in landscape areas.

The visitors must adhere to the general guidelines and maintain the cleanliness of the park and carefully dispose of garbage in the allocated places.

These guidelines are posted on both North Hills Park and South Hills Park.

However, the Entrance fee is FREE! and it's always open for 24 hours according to Katara call center 182 but the sign at the parks shows opening hours as 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

10, Qanat Quartier

IloveQatar.net

Qanat Quartier, is located on the left-hand side as you enter The Pearl.

It looks like a part of Venice beamed to Qatar with its colourful townhouses and canals throughout.

It also has a beach called the Lido Venezia Beach which is perfect for families.

The QQ is not the first project reminiscent of Venice in Doha – there’s also Villaggio Mall, but QQ is open-air and totally up-and-coming.

Qanat Quartier

As a matter of fact, the Qanat Quartier precinct is the State of Qatar’s very own little Venice.

Each waterway is spanned by stylish bridges further evoking the soul of Italian romantic living.