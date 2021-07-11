10 Reasons why Odibets is taking over the Betting Industry in Kenya

Kenyans have found a way of turning their entertainment and passion for sports into money through betting. The entry of betting companies in Kenya has seen more Kenyans indulge in different sports coupled with excitement.

This has seen the emergence of Odibets, the most preferred betting firm by Kenyans. The popularity of Odibets has been contributed by its simplicity, frequent bonuses to clients and much more. This writer, looks at the offerings by Odibets and why it stands out for the common wananchi:

Sign-Up Bonus

What is the best way to welcome a client to a new business? Odibets gives clients free bet worth Sh30. To secure the free bet, choose the game you will stake in. To choose home team win select (1), for a draw (X) and away team (2). Enter your mobile phone number. Enter your account password and click on Submit Freebet button. Your account will be credited with the registration bonus. When your stake wins, Odibets will credit the winnings to your account. You can use the amount to bet on other games to hit the minimum withdrawal balance.

Jackpot

Early this year, Odibets introduced a mega jackpot of Sh105,000,000 million. The only requirement is once you register on the Odibets platform, you place a bet with only Sh95. If one correctly predicts all the 17 match results, then you automatically become the lucky winner of the Sh105,000,000 mega jackpot. Consolation prizes will also be awarded for correctly predicting 16, 15,14, 13, 12, or 11 match results. To add the icing on the cake, Odibets rewards punters who lose all the games (0 out 17) after participating in the weekly jackpot. Odibets also has a midweek jackpot.

Odi TV

Odibets launched ODITV on 22nd May 2021. The feature allows users of the Odibets platform access live matches whenever they are on the website. This is one of the most interesting features hailed by Kenyans since it gives punters an opportunity to follow matches, they had placed bets on and a section that love live betting. On successful registering on Odibets and placing their bets, punters can proceed and click on the OdiTV icon on the platform and the live streamed games will automatically appear on the screen. The OdiTV live stream platform is available on mobile, iPad and desktop with a stable internet connection.

Odibets App Download Bonus

Just imagine being rewarded with a bonus for downloading an app? You don’t even need to imagine, Odibets awards customers once they download the Odibets app. The bonus is normally awarded once a punter downloads the Odibets app and places a bet of Sh30 and above.

Free first deposit of the day

All new and existing users enjoy one free deposit on their first deposit of the day. The amount must be between Ksh. 49 to Ksh. 99 or above Ksh. 200. For instance, if you credit Ksh. 95 to your account, your Odibets account balance will read Ksh. 100 instead of the Ksh. 95 you deposited. It is how they refund the transaction costs you were charged by M-Pesa.

Use Bonga Points to Deposit

In 2020, Odibets partnered with Safaricom, to enable punters deposit on their accounts using Bonga Points. By dialing *126# from your Safaricom line, you can select to deposit on Odibets. After dialing *126#, select Lipa na Bonga points before entering Odibet’s paybill number 290680 and account name Odi; then, you are good to go. The feature enables betting fanatics place their bets whenever they are out of cash.

Bet without data Bundles

The betting firm also partnered with Safaricom late last year to introduce “Bet bila bundles” feature. The feature allows betting fanatics to place bets without bundles on the Odibets platform. Data will never be a hindrance for a punter to place bets.

Cashback Bonus

This bonus entails giving back 30% of the customers' stake once they lose their first bet of the day.

Odibets Virtual Games

Odibets revamped its virtual betting platform Odileague which now boosts games from various leagues including the Kenya Premier League. Virtual betting allows customers to place bets on computer-generated games-which function just like real matches with real teams and players. The virtual matches usually take about two minutes each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

Frequent Bonuses to mark Special Days