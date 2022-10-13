Barcelona are on the verge of exiting the Champions League tournament after settling for a draw with Inter Milan on October 12, 2022, at Camp Nou in their Group C UCL fixture.
2 mysteries that must happen for Barcelona to 'escape' the Europa League nightmare
Barcelona needs to triumph over Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan must drop points against Bayern and Plzen if they are to proceed to the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Read Also
Barcelona scored first through Ousmane Dembele in the 40th minute but they found themselves trailing after Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez scored for Inter in the 50th and 63rd minute respectively.
Robert Lewandowski equalized for Barca in the 82nd minute before Robin Gosens fired past Marc Andre ter Stegen in the 89th minute. Barca had to fight again and they managed to score again in the 90th minute to settle for a 3-3 draw.
Barcelona has 4 points in Group C behind Bayern and Inter who have 12 and 7 points respectively.
As the saying goes that it's never over until it's over, Barcelona could make a surprise appearance in the knock out stage if the following two things will happen.
Barcelona to beat Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen
Barcelona will be required to collect all the remaining six points against Bayern and Plzen when they meet if they are to progress in the UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona lost to Bayern in the first leg by 2 goals to nil in the first leg while they thrashed Plzen 5-1 in their first leg.
The question in place at the moment is if Barcelona will be able to stop the in-form Bayern Munich when they meet again or if they will do a double over Plzen.
Even if they triumph over Bayern and Plzen, another obstacle will be on the way which is Inter Milan.
Inter Milan to drop points against Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen
Inter needs to drop all 6 points against Bayern and Viktoria Plzen when they meet in their second-leg matches for Barca to proceed to the knock out stage of the UCL.
Inter lost 2-0 to Barcelona while they beat Plzen 2-0 on the other hand in their Group C matches. Inter obtained 4 points against Barca in their two-legged fixtures of Group C.
Inter killed Barcelona's hopes of progressing to the next stage in the UCL when they settled for a dramatic 3-3 draw at Camp Nou on October 12, 2022.
As it stands, Barcelona could be on its way to the Europa League not unless the above-mentioned mysteries happen since anything is actually possible in football.
More from category
-
2 mysteries that must happen for Barcelona to 'escape' the Europa League nightmare
-
Aubameyang models new Chelsea 3rd jersey [Photos]
-
Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and other top trending football stories today