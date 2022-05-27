WORLD CUP

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

Authors:

Denis Mwangi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Despite the heavy security protocol associated with the World Cup trophy, it has been stolen two times

Two times the World Cup Trophy was stolen and what happened
Two times the World Cup Trophy was stolen and what happened

The World Cup trophy is one of the most coveted statuettes in the sports universe and was received in Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Recommended articles

The gold trophy is usually taken around the globe ahead of the World Cup games and is only supposed to be touched by a president, previous winners and a select group of people.

Despite the heavy security protocol associated with the trophy, it has been stolen two times.

Since the World Cup competition was started in 1930, two trophies have been used - the first one called the Jules Rimet Trophy (1930-1970), and the current FIFA World Cup Trophy (1974 to date).

The Jules Rimet Trophy: the two-time stolen FIFA World Cup award. (Mary Turner/Getty Images for Halcyon Gallery)
The Jules Rimet Trophy: the two-time stolen FIFA World Cup award. (Mary Turner/Getty Images for Halcyon Gallery) Pulse Live Kenya

The trophy was stolen on March 20, 1966, four months before the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England, during a public exhibition at Westminster Central Hall in London.

It was discovered seven days later, wrapped in newspaper, at the foot of a residential garden hedge on Beulah Hill in Upper Norwood, South London by a dog named Pickles.

In 2018, the identity of the thief was revealed to have been one Sidney Cugullene, who until the unbelievable theft had been a petty thief.

Cugullene chose to throw away the World Cup trophy because he was scared of the press coverage of the heist.

Pickles, the World Cup Trophy rescue hero in 1966 (DPA picture alliance via Getty Images)
Pickles, the World Cup Trophy rescue hero in 1966 (DPA picture alliance via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

After the heist, the Football Association discreetly made a duplicate of the trophy for use in exhibitions rather than the real one as a security measure.

Because FIFA officially denied the FA permission to make a copy, the replica had to vanish from the public and was hidden for many years under its creator's bed. This duplicate was finally sold on auction in 1997 for £254,500 (Sh37,418,831 in the current exchange rates) to FIFA.

It is currently in Manchester at the English National Football Museum.

In 1970, Brazil won the World Cup Trophy for the third consecutive time allowing them to keep the original Jules Rimet Trophy.

The second time the world cup trophy was stolen was in 1983 when a gang entered the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) headquarters where the trophy was kept and hid in the building until closing time.

The gang stole the FIFA World Cup trophy after gagging the only security officer who was guarding it. Four suspects were tried and convicted in absentia for the crime.

The trophy has never been recovered, and it is widely believed to have been melted down and sold.

After the original trophy was won by Brazil in 1970, the replacement trophy was commissioned by FIFA for the 1974 World Cup.

FIFA originally had a rule stating that any team that wins the World Cup three times became permanent owners of the trophy.

However, currently, teams that win the World Cup don't get to keep the prize, but are given a gold-plated replica to keep, which is called the FIFA World Cup Winners' Trophy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup Trophy at State House, Nairobi on May 26. On the left is 2002 World Cup winner, Brazilian Juliano Belleti, a FIFA World Cup Tour ambassador
President Uhuru Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup Trophy at State House, Nairobi on May 26. On the left is 2002 World Cup winner, Brazilian Juliano Belleti, a FIFA World Cup Tour ambassador Pulse Live Kenya
Topics:

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

More from category

  • Two times the World Cup Trophy was stolen and what happened

    2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

  • Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel at the Kyiv stadium.

    Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

  • 9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

    9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

Recommended articles

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

Video: 5 Best Champions League Final Goals of All-time

Video: 5 Best Champions League Final Goals of All-time

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

President Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup trophy

President Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup trophy

Trending

UCL

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

Five worst Champions League finals in history
UCL

Top 5 UEFA Champions League finals in history

Top five UCL finals of all time
UCL FINAL

Video: 5 Best Champions League Final Goals of All-time

5 Best Champions League Final Goals of All-time
QATAR 2022

President Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup trophy

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup Trophy at State House, Nairobi on May 26. On the left is 2002 World Cup winner, Brazilian Juliano Belleti, a FIFA World Cup Tour ambassador
TFF 1. LIG

Kocaelispor and Johanna Omolo agree to terminate contract

CAIRO, EGYPT - JUNE 27: Johanna Omolo of Kenya during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Kenya and Tanzania at the 30th June Stadium on June 27, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Visionhaus)
WORLD CUP

2 times the World Cup trophy was stolen and what happened

Two times the World Cup Trophy was stolen and what happened
UCL

Where are they now? 8 Liverpool & Real Madrid superstars from the 2018 UCLFinal

Cristiano Ronaldo walks down the tunnel at the Kyiv stadium.
UCL FINAL

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium

9 times players have won the Champions League in their home stadium