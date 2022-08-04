2022/23 Season

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Another Premier League season is about to kick off and all 380 games are set to happen in these 20 stadiums.

All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23
All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23

The 2022/23 Premier League season is upon us with all 380 games set to be played in 20 stadiums over the course of the next nine to 10 months.

Recommended articles

Here is all you need to know about each of the 20 stadiums set to host Premier League games next season in alphabetical order of the teams playing there.

Arsenal Football Club's Emirates Stadium
Arsenal Football Club's Emirates Stadium Pulse Live Kenya

LOCATION - Holloway, London, England.

OPENED - 22 July 2006

CAPACITY - 42,682

CONSTRUCTION - Built from February 2004 to 2006 with a total construction cost of £390 million

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 60,161 (Arsenal vs Manchester United, 3 November 2007)

Villa Park is Aston Villa's home stadium
Villa Park is Aston Villa's home stadium BBC

LOCATION - Aston, Birmingham, England.

HISTORY - Previously known as the Aston Lower Grounds, it has been the home of Aston Villa since they moved in back in 1897.

CAPACITY - 42,682 sitting capacity

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 76,588 (including standing)

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium Eurosport

LOCATION - Kings Park, Bournemouth, England

HISTORY - Originally named Dean’s Court but renamed Vitality Stadium for sponsorship purposes has been the home of AFC Bournemouth since 1910.

CAPACITY - 11,364 sitting capacity

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 28,799 standing included (AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United, 2 March 1957)

Brentford play their home games at the Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford play their home games at the Gtech Community Stadium AFP

LOCATION - 166 Lionel Road North, Brentford, London, England

HISTORY - Originally named the Brentford Community Stadium but currently called the G-Tech Community Stadium for sponsorship purposes, Brentford’s home stadium was opened in 2020.

CAPACITY - 17,250 capacity

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 17,094 (Brentford vs Man Utd, 19 January 2022)

The AMEX Stadium is Brighton's home
The AMEX Stadium is Brighton's home AFP

LOCATION - Falmer, Brighton, East Sussex, England

HISTORY - Originally named the Falmer Stadium but renamed AMEX Stadium for sponsorship purposes, the stadium has been the home of Brighton since 2011.

CONSTRUCTION - The AMEX Stadium was built from 17 December 2008 to July 2011 when it was officially opened with the construction cost totalled £93 million.

CAPACITY - 31,800 capacity

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 31,637 vs Manchester United

(Premier League – 7th May 2022)

Stamford Bridge is the home stadium of Chelsea
Stamford Bridge is the home stadium of Chelsea Wikipedia

LOCATION - Fulham, London, England

HISTORY - Stamford Bridge was opened in 1877 and used by London Athletic Club until Chelsea was founded in 1905 to occupy the stadium.

CAPACITY - 41,837

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 82,905 standing included (Chelsea v Arsenal, 12 October 1935)

Selhurst Park is home to Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park is home to Crystal Palace Wikipedia

LOCATION - Selhurst, London, England

HISTORY - Selhurst Park was built from 1922 to 1924 after which Crystal Palace moved in and have made it their home ever since.

CAPACITY - 25,486

Goodison Park is home to Everton
Goodison Park is home to Everton AFP

LOCATION - Goodison Road, Walton, Liverpool, England

HISTORY - Goodison Park was opened on 24 August 1892 and has been the home of Everton ever since.

CAPACITY - 39,414

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 78,299 including standing (Everton vs Liverpool, 18 September 1948)

Craven Cottage is home to Fulham
Craven Cottage is home to Fulham Wikipedia

LOCATION - Fulham, London, England

HISTORY - The ground was initially built as a cottage in 1780 hence the name and was constructed as a stadium in 1896.

CAPACITY - 22,384

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 49,335 standing included (October 1938)

Elland Road is Leeds United's home stadium
Elland Road is Leeds United's home stadium Leeds United

LOCATION - Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.

HISTORY - The stadium was known initially as Old Peacock Ground when it was built in 1897 and Leeds City started to play football there from 1904 till 1919 when they became Leeds United and have remained there ever since.

CAPACITY - 37,792

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 57,892 standing included (Leeds United vs Sunderland, 15 March 1967)

King Power Stadium
King Power Stadium AFP

LOCATION - Filbert Way, Leicester, England.

HISTORY - Originally named the Leicester City Stadium but called the King Power Stadium for sponsorship reasons, the stadium was opened in 2002 and has been home to Leicester City ever since.

CAPACITY - 32,261

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 32,488 (Leicester Tigers v. Bath Rugby, Heineken Cup, 1 April 2006)

Liverpool's Anfield Stadium
Liverpool's Anfield Stadium Wikipedia

LOCATION - Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, England

HISTORY - Since it was built in 1884, Anfield Stadium was home to Everton until 1892 when they had a land dispute which forced them to move across the street to Goodison Park, leaving it vacant and a new team, Liverpool was formed to occupy the stadium.

CAPACITY - 53,394

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 61,905 (Liverpool–Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2 February 1952)

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium
Manchester City's Etihad Stadium AFP

LOCATION - Etihad Campus, Manchester, England

HISTORY - Originally named the City of Manchester Stadium but called the Etihad for sponsorship reasons, the ground was originally opened in July 2002 as an athletic stadium and then converted into a football stadium and reopened in August 2003 for Manchester City to occupy.

CAPACITY - 53,400

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 54,693 (Manchester City vs Leicester City, 6 February 2016)

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium
Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium ece-auto-gen

LOCATION - Sir Matt Busby Way, Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England

HISTORY - Built in 1910, Manchester United’s Old Trafford is the biggest club football stadium in England and the second-biggest outright smaller only in comparison to the Wembley Stadium.

CAPACITY - 74,310

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 76,962 (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Grimsby Town, 25 March 1939)

Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium
Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium AFP

LOCATION - Newcastle upon Tyne, England

HISTORY - Since it was built in 1892, St James’ Park has been home to Newcastle United and it was expanded from 1998 to 2000.

CAPACITY - 52,305

City Ground is Nottingham Forest's home ground
City Ground is Nottingham Forest's home ground BBC

LOCATION - West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.

HISTORY - Founded in 1865, Nottingham Forest -the oldest league football club in the world- moved to the City Ground when it was built in 1898 as their seventh home and it has remained permanent ever since.

CAPACITY - 30,445

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 49,946 (Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 28 October 1967)

Southampton play home games at the St Mary's stadium
Southampton play home games at the St Mary's stadium AP

LOCATION - Britannia Rd, Southampton, England

CONSTRUCTION - Built from 2000 to 2001 for a total cost of £32 million

CAPACITY - 32,384

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 32,363 (Southampton v Coventry City, 28 April 2012)

Tottenham boasts of the third largest stadium in England
Tottenham boasts of the third largest stadium in England AFP

LOCATION - Tottenham, London.

HISTORY - After 122 years at White Hart Lane (1898 - 2017), Tottenham demolished their historic stadium to rebuild a new world-class arena on the same spot called the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

CONSTRUCTION - The stadium was built from 2016 to 2019 costing a whopping £1 billion to complete.

CAPACITY - 62,850

HIGHEST ATTENDANCE - 62,027 (Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, 12 May 2022)

West Ham are the current occupants of the London Stadium
West Ham are the current occupants of the London Stadium West Ham

LOCATION - Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, London, England

HISTORY - The stadium was constructed specifically for the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2012 Summer Paralympics, serving as the track-and-field venue and as the site of their opening and closing ceremonies. Following the Games, it was renovated for multi-purpose use, and it has been the home of West Ham United since 2016.

CONSTRUCTION - The London Stadium was built from 2008 to 2012 with £486 million in building costs and another £274 million in renovation costs from 2013 to 2016.

CAPACITY - 66,000 seated capacity

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Wikipedia

LOCATION - Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, England

HISTORY - Molineux Stadium has been the home ground of Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers since 1889.

CAPACITY - 32,050

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Arsenal and Liverpool played an exhilarating 4-3 match in Jurgen Klopp's first match during the 2016/17 season (IMAGO/Colorsport)

    Top 7 highest-scoring matches of the Premier League opening weekend

  • Chelsea have been reportedly offered a chance to sign Aubameyang, De Jong and Depay from Barcelona this summer

    Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea

  • All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23

    All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Recommended articles

Top 7 highest-scoring matches of the Premier League opening weekend

Top 7 highest-scoring matches of the Premier League opening weekend

Christian Eriksen and four other players to have in your FPL team

Christian Eriksen and four other players to have in your FPL team

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]

Alex Telles set to join Sevilla on loan

Alex Telles set to join Sevilla on loan

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Chelsea have opened talks for Barcelona's Dutch superstar
TRANSFERS

Chelsea begin chase for long-term Manchester United target

The Marc Cucurella saga: Brighton have dispelled 'here we go' reports to Chelsea generated by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano
TRANSFERS

Brighton quash Cucurella to Chelsea news

Premier League one-season wonders

One season wonders in Premier League history

Chelsea have signed former Barcelona player Marc Cucurella for 50 million pounds
TRANSFERS

Chelsea finally gets revenge on Barcelona by splashing £50 million on Marc Cucurella

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ferdinand Omanyala of Team Kenya celebrates after winning the Gold medal in the Men's 100m Final on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 03, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

HISTORY! Ferdinand Omanyala is a Commonwealth champion

Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea & Victor Osimhen of Napoli
SERIE A

Osimhen's former teammate Koulibaly hits back at Napoli president

Gold medallist Scotland's Eilish McColgan (C) poses with silver medallist Kenya's Irene Chepet Cheptai and bronze medallist Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich (L) after the women's 10,000m final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 3, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

Kenyan duo secure silver and bronze medals in women's 10,000m