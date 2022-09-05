22-year-old Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Reece James signs a bumper six-year contract extension at Chelsea worth £250,000 per week

Reece James extends Chelsea stay by six years
Reece James extends Chelsea stay by six years

English defender Reece James has signed a new six-year contract, five years with an option for one more with Chelsea as announced by the club on their official channels.

Read Also

The 22-year-old is expected to earn a minimum of £250,000 per week under the terms of his new contract which would make him the highest-paid defender in the history of Chelsea.

James has become a mainstay at Chelsea since breaking into the team in the 2019/20 season and is currently one of the best players at the club.

The right full-back/wing-back expressed his delight to sign a contract with his boyhood club and looking forward to continuing achieving big things in the royal blue of Chelsea.

Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history
Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history Twitter

"I am over the moon with my new contract and I'm thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies," Reece James said.

"I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I'd like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us," James concluded.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has started a pattern of offering long-term contracts to younger players, similar to how it's done in American sports.

American billionaire Todd Boehly
American billionaire Todd Boehly Twitter

New-signing Wesley Fofana penned a seven-year contract, academy product Armando Broja extended for six years and Reece James has just done the same.

"We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge," Boehly said.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • It's time for Tuchel to consider a change in Chelsea's goalkeeping position

    It's time for Tuchel to bench Mendy and give Kepa another chance

  • Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing out on playing in the competition for the first time since 2002.

    How many Champions League group stage records can be broken this season?

  • Reece James extends Chelsea stay by six years

    22-year-old Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history

Recommended articles

It's time for Tuchel to bench Mendy and give Kepa another chance

It's time for Tuchel to bench Mendy and give Kepa another chance

How many Champions League group stage records can be broken this season?

How many Champions League group stage records can be broken this season?

22-year-old Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history

22-year-old Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history

Osimhen, Anguissa suffer racist abuse AGAIN in Lazio victory

Osimhen, Anguissa suffer racist abuse AGAIN in Lazio victory

Kamaru Usman explains why his 8-year-old daughter Samirah will keep coming to fights

Kamaru Usman explains why his 8-year-old daughter Samirah will keep coming to fights

Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

Trending

Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing out on playing in the competition for the first time since 2002.
UCL

How many Champions League group stage records can be broken this season?

Paul Pogba has reportedly admitted to paying a witchcraft doctor

Paul Pogba admits to using 'witchcraft' amid Mbappe 'juju' claims

The Premier League will review two decisions form Saturday's weekend fixtures
PREMIER LEAGUE

PGMOL to 'urgently' review VAR decisions after Chelsea's controversial win over West Ham

Social media reactions to Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'In Ten Hag We Trust!'- Reactions as Man United stain Arsenal's white in convincing fashion

Arteta was not pleased with his Arsenal team following the defeat to Manchester United

“We lacked discipline” - Arteta rips into his own Arsenal team after 3-1 defeat to Manchester United

Stefano Pioli reveals Rafael Leao's contract set to be extended

“The club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon” - AC Milan manager declares star player is going nowhere

Max Verstappen in Victorious at the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix
F1

Max Verstappen victorious again at Dutch Grand Prix as Hamilton tears into Mercedes team

Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use

Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'