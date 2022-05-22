PREMIER LEAGUE

3 ways Arsenal could steal Champions League qualification

Niyi Iyanda
Despite all the hype around the youthful project at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta and his charges will play Europa League football.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both need wins in their final games to maintain any hope of qualifying for the Champions League
While this in its own right is a decent achievement, one must take into account the fact that just a few games ago, they were four points ahead of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs having played a game less than them.

After recording shock victories against Manchester United and Chelsea, Arsenal then failed to pick up any points in their two games against Newcastle and Tottenham.

Newcastle outclassed Arsenal in a 2-0 win
Arsenal has all but lost their Champions League spot, sitting a single point behind Tottenham heading into the final round of fixtures.

Although Arteta is content with his usual mediocrity, many Arsenal fans are unhappy with the team's drop in form and would be hoping for a miracle on the final day to steal the final Champions League spot.

Here are all the ways Arsenal could still qualify for next season's Champions League:

Once again Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has been the shining light in a poor Norwich side. With 11 goals and four assists in a side which struggles to create chances, the 32-year-old striker has played a part in 61 per cent of his team's goals thus far.

Pukki (2nd right) could be a secret weapon for Arsenal today
With Tottenham losing to sides like AS Mura, Middlesbrough and Burnley, the north London blood in them make them vulnerable to an upset.

In recent weeks, Eddie Nketiah has shown that he deserves a chance at becoming a starting striker at the Emirates Stadium.

With a brace in the shock win against Chelsea, and another against Leeds, the academy product has forced the more experienced Alexandre Lacazette out of his starting berth.

Eddie Nketiah has taken his chances well in recent weeks
Arsenal needs to win by 16 goals and hope for a favour from Norwich. Let's hope Nketiah can provide a few of the goals Arsenal need on the day.

When it comes to the most unthinkable and unbelievable things, Arsenal stands heads and shoulders above most clubs. A side which has done the unthinkable, going a whole season unbeaten is somehow the same side that signed a declining Willian on a three-year deal -unexplainable!

Mikel Arteta rallied his troops to remain hopeful until the final whistle on Sunday afternoon, so the Spanish tactician could have a secret weapon up his sleeve. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min could pull up blank against the impervious partnership of Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele.

Kane and Son have now combined for a joint PL record 36 goals.
Anyway the tide turns if Arteta's men are to qualify, they would need an absolute miracle.

In this fast-paced league we all love, there are always twists and turns at every corner, let's wait to see which north London team would be in the Champions League.

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

