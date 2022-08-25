UCL

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

With Cristiano Ronaldo set to rather play in the Europa League with Manchester United, will anybody be breaking some of the group stage records he set?

Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo could be missing out on playing in the competition if he stays with Manchester United this season
Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo could be missing out on playing in the competition if he stays with Manchester United this season

Ahead of the 2022/23 Champions League season, here are some group stage records of this prestigious competition.

From players, to clubs, to matches, to country records, here are all you need to know about the group stages of the Champions League from the 1992/93 season, not including second group stages of the 1999/20 season to the 2002/23 season.

98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

81 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

76 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

73 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

56 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

56 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern)

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Pulse Nigeria

5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21 October 2014)

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017/18) and Sebastien Haller (Ajax, 2021/22)

10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 1 November 2011)

1:09 Inigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23 October 2013)

8 minutes Bafetimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 7 December 2011)

16 years 18 days Youssoufa Moukoko (Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 8 December 2020)

17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10 December 2019)

Ansu Fati
Ansu Fati Pulse Nigeria

43 years 252 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11 December 2007)

38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25 November 2014)

26 Barcelona, Real Madrid

25 Bayern, Porto

333 Real Madrid

323 Barcelona

372 Real Madrid

334 Barcelona

26 Real Madrid

Real Madrid
Real Madrid Pulse Nigeria

25 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

18 Barcelona

13 Barcelona (2007/08 to 2019/20)

10 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15), Bayern München (2019/20, 2021/22), Ajax (2021/22), Liverpool (2021/22)

AEK Athens (2002/03)

25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Imago

24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Villarreal (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18), Manchester City (2020/21)

0 Deportivo (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

6 Zenit (2013/14), Roma (2015/16)

12 Paris Saint-Germain (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22 November 2016)

8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Besiktas (6 November 2007), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo (8 December 2015)

4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13 September 2000), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20 October 2015), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (5 November 2019)

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (5 November 2019)
Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (5 November 2019) Getty Images

308 2019/20

53 2019/20 Group B

100 Spain

96 England

86 Germany, Italy

13 Germany, Spain

11 France

10 England, Italy

34 Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

Source: UEFA.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Nicolas Pepe during his presentation.

    French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

  • Romelu Lukaku will face Barcelona again in the Champions League (IMAGO/Beautiful Sports)

    'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

  • Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo could be missing out on playing in the competition if he stays with Manchester United this season

    35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

Recommended articles

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

Why the 22/23 Champions League season should be tagged the homecoming

Why the 22/23 Champions League season should be tagged the "homecoming"

Benzema named player of the year following stellar season with Real Madrid

Benzema named player of the year following stellar season with Real Madrid

Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

Trending

Alexander Isak
TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup
BETTING

BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

Timothy Noor Ouma signs for Swedish club Idrottsföreningen Elfsborg
FOOTBALL

Kenyan teen signs up for Swedish top flight team

Karim Benzema

Benzema named player of the year following stellar season with Real Madrid

Eric Bailly.
TRANSFERS

'We are United, thank you' - Eric Bailly pens emotional letter to United