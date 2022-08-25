35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

From players, to clubs, to matches, to country records, here are all you need to know about the group stages of the Champions League from the 1992/93 season, not including second group stages of the 1999/20 season to the 2002/23 season.

1. Which players have made the most Champions League group stage appearances?

98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

81 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

2. Which players have scored the most Champions League group stage goals?

76 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

73 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

56 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

56 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern)

3. What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group game?

5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21 October 2014)

4. What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group stage?

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

5. Have any players scored on every matchday in a single Champions League group stage?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017/18) and Sebastien Haller (Ajax, 2021/22)

6. What is the fastest goal scored in the Champions League group stage?

10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 1 November 2011)

7. What is the fastest own goal scored in the Champions League group stage?

1:09 Inigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23 October 2013)

8. What is the fastest hat-trick scored in the Champions League group stage?

8 minutes Bafetimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 7 December 2011)

9. Who is the youngest player to play in the Champions League group stage?

16 years 18 days Youssoufa Moukoko (Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 8 December 2020)

10. Who is the youngest player to score in the Champions League group stage?

17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10 December 2019)

11. Who is the oldest player to play in the Champions League group stage?

43 years 252 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11 December 2007)

12. Who is the oldest player to score in the Champions League group stage?

38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25 November 2014)

13. Which clubs have had the most Champions League group campaigns?

26 Barcelona, Real Madrid

25 Bayern, Porto

14. Which clubs have won the most points in the Champions League group stage?

333 Real Madrid

323 Barcelona

15. Which clubs have scored the most Champions League group stage goals?

372 Real Madrid

334 Barcelona

16. Which club has qualified from the most Champions League group stages?

26 Real Madrid

17. Which club has had the most consecutive qualifications from the group stage?

25 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

18. Which club has the most first-place group stage finishes in the Champions League?

18 Barcelona

19. Which club has had the most consecutive first-place group stage finishes in the Champions League?

13 Barcelona (2007/08 to 2019/20)

20. How many teams have won all six games in a single Champions League group stage?

10 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15), Bayern München (2019/20, 2021/22), Ajax (2021/22), Liverpool (2021/22)

21. Has a side ever drawn all six games in a single Champions League group stage?

AEK Athens (2002/03)

22. What is the record for most goals scored in a single Champions League group stage?

25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

23. What is the record for most goals conceded in a single Champions League group stage?

24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

24. What is the fewest goals a club have conceded in a single Champions League group stage?

1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Villarreal (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18), Manchester City (2020/21)

25. What is the fewest goals a club have scored in a single Champions League group stage?

0 Deportivo (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

26. What is the fewest number of points a club has qualified from a Champions League group with (3 points for a win)?

6 Zenit (2013/14), Roma (2015/16)

27. What is the most points a club has won without going through from the Champions League group stage?

12 Paris Saint-Germain (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

28. What is the record for most goals in a Champions League group game?

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22 November 2016)

29. What is the biggest margin of victory in a Champions League group game?

8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Besiktas (6 November 2007), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo (8 December 2015)

30. What is the highest-scoring draw in a Champions League group game?

4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13 September 2000), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20 October 2015), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (5 November 2019)

31. What is the highest-scoring group stage season?

308 2019/20

32. What is the highest-scoring group in Champions League history?

53 2019/20 Group B

33. Which country has had the most Champions League group stage campaigns?

100 Spain

96 England

86 Germany, Italy

34. Which country has had the most different representatives in the Champions League group stage?

13 Germany, Spain

11 France

10 England, Italy

35. How many countries have been represented in the Champions League group stage?

34 Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine