How many Champions League group stage records can be broken this season?

The Champions League returns this week, and with Cristiano Ronaldo set to rather play in the Europa League with Manchester United, two of his records are on the line.

Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing out on playing in the competition for the first time since 2002.
Ahead of the 2022/23 Champions League season, here are some group stage records of this prestigious competition.

From players, to clubs, to matches, to country records, here are all you need to know about the group stages of the Champions League from the 1992/93 season, not including second group stages of the 1999/20 season to the 2002/23 season.

98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

81 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

76 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

73 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

56 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

56 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern)

5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21 October 2014)

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017/18) and Sebastien Haller (Ajax, 2021/22)

10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 1 November 2011)

1:09 Inigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23 October 2013)

8 minutes Bafetimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 7 December 2011)

16 years 18 days Youssoufa Moukoko (Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 8 December 2020)

17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10 December 2019)

43 years 252 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11 December 2007)

38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25 November 2014)

26 Barcelona, Real Madrid

25 Bayern, Porto

333 Real Madrid

323 Barcelona

372 Real Madrid

334 Barcelona

26 Real Madrid

25 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

18 Barcelona

13 Barcelona (2007/08 to 2019/20)

10 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15), Bayern München (2019/20, 2021/22), Ajax (2021/22), Liverpool (2021/22)

AEK Athens (2002/03)

25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Villarreal (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18), Manchester City (2020/21)

0 Deportivo (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

6 Zenit (2013/14), Roma (2015/16)

12 Paris Saint-Germain (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22 November 2016)

8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Besiktas (6 November 2007), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo (8 December 2015)

4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13 September 2000), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20 October 2015), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (5 November 2019)

308 2019/20

53 2019/20 Group B

100 Spain

96 England

86 Germany, Italy

13 Germany, Spain

11 France

10 England, Italy

34 Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

Source: UEFA.

