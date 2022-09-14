4 players who defied difficult odds to make it in football

Born and bred in Brazil, Antony who joined Manchester United from Ajax recently opened up about his tough upbringing. In the wide circulated podcast, the United attacker was emotional as he opened up about his past.

“I went through a lot in the past. No football boots, nothing to eat, bailing water out of my house at three or four o’clock in the morning as it flooded.

“They were very difficult times but I went through them all with a smile. I’m certain it was all worth it as I am reaping the rewards now for what was planted in the past. Those moments have contributed everything I’m now experiencing,” he stated.

2. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane went from travelling for 500 miles to one of world’s and Africa’s finest. He however endured a lot before making it in his career.

“I left my city to go to the capital with my uncle where there were trials. An older man at the trials looked at me and asked if I was there for the test because my shoes torn and very old,” stated Mane in an interview in 2016.

For Mane, it was all about football and poverty didn’t stop him from chasing his dreams. He won this year’s Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram at the moment and just like Mane, he had his own share of the bad side before fame.

Ronaldo once admitted to doing things like a man for example ironing clothes at a young age and it helped to strengthen him mentally.

“After football, football, I want to live like a king. I have become the person I am today because of the time I spent without my family and going through difficult times,” he said.

4. Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez was brought up in one of the most violent neighbourhood of Buenos Aires - Barrio (Fuerte Apache) - and he endured all that to emerge victorious.

