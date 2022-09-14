LISTICLE

4 players who defied difficult odds to make it in football

Over the past years, footballers have come out and talked about living a tough life before fame, to inspire those going through the same to never give up.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez played two seasons together at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez played two seasons together at Manchester United

Born and bred in Brazil, Antony who joined Manchester United from Ajax recently opened up about his tough upbringing. In the wide circulated podcast, the United attacker was emotional as he opened up about his past.

“I went through a lot in the past. No football boots, nothing to eat, bailing water out of my house at three or four o’clock in the morning as it flooded.

Antony scored on his debut for Manchester United
Antony scored on his debut for Manchester United Twitter

“They were very difficult times but I went through them all with a smile. I’m certain it was all worth it as I am reaping the rewards now for what was planted in the past. Those moments have contributed everything I’m now experiencing,” he stated.

Sadio Mane went from travelling for 500 miles to one of world’s and Africa’s finest. He however endured a lot before making it in his career.

“I left my city to go to the capital with my uncle where there were trials. An older man at the trials looked at me and asked if I was there for the test because my shoes torn and very old,” stated Mane in an interview in 2016.

Sadio Mane vs Stuttgart.
Sadio Mane vs Stuttgart. pulse senegal

For Mane, it was all about football and poverty didn’t stop him from chasing his dreams. He won this year’s Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram at the moment and just like Mane, he had his own share of the bad side before fame.

Ronaldo once admitted to doing things like a man for example ironing clothes at a young age and it helped to strengthen him mentally.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse

“After football, football, I want to live like a king. I have become the person I am today because of the time I spent without my family and going through difficult times,” he said.

Carlos Tevez was brought up in one of the most violent neighbourhood of Buenos Aires - Barrio (Fuerte Apache) - and he endured all that to emerge victorious.

Carlos Tevez has scored more than 300 goals in his career and spent three separate stints with Boca Juniors
Carlos Tevez has scored more than 300 goals in his career and spent three separate stints with Boca Juniors AFP

Tevez was once hospitalized for two months as a kid after being subjected to hot water burns. It is said that it is this incident that gave him the scars on his chest and neck.

