4 Players who regret leaving Liverpool amid Divock Origi struggles

The Reds boss has helped transform Liverpool's fortunes since his appointment in late 2015 and overseen some stellar pieces of business.

Wondering if any random player would wish to leave Liverpool, Pulse Sports has highlighted four players who left Anfield and how they are faring on.

Divock Origi

Divock Origi left Liverpool for AC Milan but Liverpool fans will always have a great story to tell in the future even as he tries to adapt to his new life at Milan.

His status at new side AC Milan isn't quite as strong, with persistent injuries meaning his time on the pitch has been limited and as a result, Origi has made just four appearances for the Italian giants with more than 7 games played.

The four appearances for AC Milan have all been made with Origi coming on from the bench with a total of 81 minutes played.

Origi is yet to score for AC Milan and rumors in Italy have it that AC Milan has already lined up Origi's replacement and a new player could come in January.

Takumi Minamino

Though he was not a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, Takumi Minamino always got some minutes in the tank in some of the game weeks.

Well it looks as if a different type of struggle has followed the Japan international to Monaco after signing for the Ligue 1 outfit last summer.

Minamino has either started from the bench or withdrawn from the action early on in the overwhelming majority of his Monaco appearances to date.

It is a damning indictment of how surplus to requirements Minamino was for the biggest games at Liverpool that his first and as of yet only goal for Monaco was just his seventh league goal in two-and-a-half years.

Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho swapped Liverpool for Barcelona in 2018 for a record fee of £142million. money which was used to kickstart Liverpool's story.

Coutinho failed to live up to the lofty expectations that greeted his arrival at Barcelona and was soon labelled a flop but many sections of the Spanish media.

Coutinho was permitted to leave for Bayern Munich on loan by Barcelona for one and a half seasons before returning to Barcelona where he failed to impress again.

Barcelona released Coutinho to join Aston Villa for the second half of the 2021/22 season. That loan turned into a permanent switch to Villa Park last summer for a fee reported to be £20m.

Emre Can

Despite having a promising start at Liverpool when he was only 20 years old, Emre Can left Liverpool for Juventus in 2018 for free.

Upon his arrival in Turin, Can declared he left Liverpool "to win titles", a remark that came back to haunt him when at the end of that same season his former side clinched the Champions League.