4 players whose performance dropped after joining Man United

Many great players have signed for the club but then things just didn’t turn out as expected for them.

Fans are left to wonder what may be the issue given that even great talents fail to impress at the club. Here is a compiled list of players who failed to impress at United after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

1. Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid with his transfer making headlines in 2014 after United paid a record of £59.7 million for his services. His time at United was a nightmare after registering 3 goals for that season.

Di Maria left Madrid for United as one of the most prolific wingers by then and everyone knew that he was going to fit in at Manchester United.

He left for PSG after one season at United. Could the coach have been the problem as to why he didn’t perform at United? After his move to PSG, he mysteriously regained his form and he is currently at Juventus.

AFP

2. Juan Mata

The former Man United midfielder came in from Chelsea when he was on form and many thought that he was going to excel at United.

His first few games for the club were promising but the situation changed with time after falling down the pecking order.

AFP

He started being benched amid some United fans wanting him to be granted more playing time.

Mata played his last few games for United last season before departing and he is now a free agent. Despite playing under various mangers at United, he was never given a chance to showcase what he is capable of.

3. Harry Maguire

The Man United skipper has had a rough time at the club ever since he came in from Leicester. United paid a whopping £80 million for his services but he has failed to impress at the club.

AFP

He has been criticized for his poor decision-making scenarios in matches lately. He was a solid defender at Leicester and everyone at United is trying to get to understand what the problem is.

4. Donny Van De Beek

Van De Beek came to United from Ajax after snubbing most of the big clubs. He for sure never knew that things would turn ugly at Man United.

AFP

He has also failed to impress at the club and he was even taken for a short loan to Everton last season.

This season is underway already and he is still not a starter at United. What could have happened to this young talent who nearly every manager once wanted?

Will Man United have a breakthrough one day and be that dream club that it once used to be for every player?