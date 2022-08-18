COMMENT

4 players whose performance dropped after joining Man United

Fabian Simiyu Pulse Contributor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Is United turning into a graveyard for players?

Manchester United has been struggling to get back to the top ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and their anticipated comeback doesn’t seem to be imminent.

Many great players have signed for the club but then things just didn’t turn out as expected for them.

Fans are left to wonder what may be the issue given that even great talents fail to impress at the club. Here is a compiled list of players who failed to impress at United after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

Angel Di Maria signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid with his transfer making headlines in 2014 after United paid a record of £59.7 million for his services. His time at United was a nightmare after registering 3 goals for that season.

Di Maria left Madrid for United as one of the most prolific wingers by then and everyone knew that he was going to fit in at Manchester United.

He left for PSG after one season at United. Could the coach have been the problem as to why he didn’t perform at United? After his move to PSG, he mysteriously regained his form and he is currently at Juventus.

The former Man United midfielder came in from Chelsea when he was on form and many thought that he was going to excel at United.

His first few games for the club were promising but the situation changed with time after falling down the pecking order.

He started being benched amid some United fans wanting him to be granted more playing time.

Mata played his last few games for United last season before departing and he is now a free agent. Despite playing under various mangers at United, he was never given a chance to showcase what he is capable of.

The Man United skipper has had a rough time at the club ever since he came in from Leicester. United paid a whopping £80 million for his services but he has failed to impress at the club.

He has been criticized for his poor decision-making scenarios in matches lately. He was a solid defender at Leicester and everyone at United is trying to get to understand what the problem is.

Van De Beek came to United from Ajax after snubbing most of the big clubs. He for sure never knew that things would turn ugly at Man United.

He has also failed to impress at the club and he was even taken for a short loan to Everton last season.

This season is underway already and he is still not a starter at United. What could have happened to this young talent who nearly every manager once wanted?

Will Man United have a breakthrough one day and be that dream club that it once used to be for every player?

United need to change their approach in how they make singings nowadays if they are to remain afloat.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

