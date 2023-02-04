A total of seven Premier League matches will be played today as the race for the silverware intensifies with Arsenal on top of the table.
4 Premier League matches to watch today
Arsenal will face Everton in the early kick-off of the EPL at 3:30 pm EAT
Recommended articles
Everton vs Arsenal
Everton will Arsenal in the EPL in what seems to be a tough match for Arsenal at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche who was appointed recently after Everton sacked Frank Lampard will be out with his squad for the first time as he seeks to take the club back to winning ways.
Arsenal will on the hand try to prove their dominance in the League after beating Manchester United at Emirates in the EPL.
The match will be played at 3:30 pm EAT.
Aston Villa vs Leicester City
Aston Villa will take on Leicester at Villa Park in the EPL at exactly 18:00 at Villa as the two teams try to hunt for the top 10 spots.
Leicester have been in shambles this season and a win over Villa will see them move to number 13 from 14.
Villa will on the other hand move to number nine if the game goes according to their plan.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
The Red Devils will entertain Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the second leg of the EPL fixture at 18:00 pm EAT.
Manchester United are in red-hot form at the moment although the two teams drew 1-1 the last they met in the league.
United want to cement their top-four spot although they are still hunting the EPL title.
Wolves vs Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Liverpool in the EPL at 18:00 pm EAT at Molineux Stadium in what should be a thrilling match.
Liverpool has been struggling lately in the League and a win over Wolves will boost confidence as Jurgen Klopp tries to rescue the sleeping giants from embarrassment.
More from category
-
4 Premier League matches to watch today
-
Trouble in paradise - Al Nassr fans pick sides after Ronaldo's criticism
-
KCB, Kakamega Homeboyz look to close on Nzoia Sugar