4 Premier League matches to watch today

Everton vs Arsenal

Everton will Arsenal in the EPL in what seems to be a tough match for Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche who was appointed recently after Everton sacked Frank Lampard will be out with his squad for the first time as he seeks to take the club back to winning ways.

Arsenal will on the hand try to prove their dominance in the League after beating Manchester United at Emirates in the EPL.

The match will be played at 3:30 pm EAT.

Aston Villa vs Leicester City

Aston Villa will take on Leicester at Villa Park in the EPL at exactly 18:00 at Villa as the two teams try to hunt for the top 10 spots.

Leicester have been in shambles this season and a win over Villa will see them move to number 13 from 14.

Villa will on the other hand move to number nine if the game goes according to their plan.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

The Red Devils will entertain Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the second leg of the EPL fixture at 18:00 pm EAT.

Manchester United are in red-hot form at the moment although the two teams drew 1-1 the last they met in the league.

United want to cement their top-four spot although they are still hunting the EPL title.

Wolves vs Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Liverpool in the EPL at 18:00 pm EAT at Molineux Stadium in what should be a thrilling match.

