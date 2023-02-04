ADVERTISEMENT
4 Premier League matches to watch today

Fabian Simiyu
Arsenal will face Everton in the early kick-off of the EPL at 3:30 pm EAT

From left: Bukayo Saka, Casemiro and Jamie Vardy
A total of seven Premier League matches will be played today as the race for the silverware intensifies with Arsenal on top of the table.

Everton will Arsenal in the EPL in what seems to be a tough match for Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche who was appointed recently after Everton sacked Frank Lampard will be out with his squad for the first time as he seeks to take the club back to winning ways.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with goalscorer, Bukayo Saka
READ: PL hits and misses - Arsenal widens gap after Spurs win

Arsenal will on the hand try to prove their dominance in the League after beating Manchester United at Emirates in the EPL.

The match will be played at 3:30 pm EAT.

Aston Villa will take on Leicester at Villa Park in the EPL at exactly 18:00 at Villa as the two teams try to hunt for the top 10 spots.

Unai Emery of Aston Villa
Leicester have been in shambles this season and a win over Villa will see them move to number 13 from 14.

Villa will on the other hand move to number nine if the game goes according to their plan.

The Red Devils will entertain Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the second leg of the EPL fixture at 18:00 pm EAT.

Marcus Rashford celebrates after opening the scoring against Arsenal
Manchester United are in red-hot form at the moment although the two teams drew 1-1 the last they met in the league.

United want to cement their top-four spot although they are still hunting the EPL title.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Liverpool in the EPL at 18:00 pm EAT at Molineux Stadium in what should be a thrilling match.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool has been struggling lately in the League and a win over Wolves will boost confidence as Jurgen Klopp tries to rescue the sleeping giants from embarrassment.

