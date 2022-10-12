OPINION

5 African players to watch today in the Champions League

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are among some of the African players who will be in action tonight and there is no doubt that they will have great impacts on their teams when the time comes.

From left: Sadio Mane, Mohammed Kudus and Mohamed Salah
Will Sadio Mane continue with his red-hot form when Bayern Munich visits Viktoria Plzen at the Stadion Mesta Plzen?

Sadio Mane looks on when Bayern Munich played against Borussia Dortmund on October 8, 2022.
The two teams will clash today again for the group stage return leg at the Stadion Mesta Plzen in the Czech Republic. Sadio Mane is in great form at the moment and there are no doubts that he will score.

Mohamed Salah has been quiet in the English Premier League but active in the Champions League after scoring a penalty against Rangers on October 10, 2022, in their first-leg group fixture at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre on October 11, 2022.
The two clubs will play again today in Scotland and despite Salah being under pressure to perform today, he might end up scoring or assisting in today's match.

Despite Mohammed Kudus scoring in his last outing in the Champions League, Ajax lost 6-1 to Napoli in what was the highest-scoring match of round 3 in UCL.

Ajax player Mohammed Kudus in action on October 8, 2022.
Napoli will welcome Ajax today in Italy and Kudus could be on the scoresheet again if all goes well. It will be more of a redemption match for Ajax considering they lost 6-1 in the first leg.

Andre Zambo Anguissa is yet to score for Napoli in the Champions League although he already has 3 assists in the precious tournament.

Andre Zambo Anguissa of Napoli on October 9, 2022.
His best performance in the competition this season is when he assisted twice against Ajax on October 4, 2022. He will be in action tonight when Napoli plays Ajax and he will for sure be a threat to the Ajax defence.

Franck Kessie is still struggling to adapt to Barcelona's style of play after switching from AC Milan to the Spanish-based club under Xavi.

Kessie got injured on his last outing in the Champions League when Barcelona played against Inter Milan. The good news today is that Kessie could be featured in today's match as Barcelona try to redeem themselves after 1-0 to Inter during their first leg.

Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona looks on during the Uefa Champions League Group C match between Fc Internazionale and Fc Barcelona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 4, 2022 in Milano Italy
Kessie is an experienced midfielder and he could have a great impact in today's match for Barcelona if he will play for the Spanish giants.

Eric Bailly has been a regular starter at Marseille ever since he moved from Manchester United on loan for the 2022/23 season.

Eric Bailly in action when Marseille played against Sporting CP on October 4, 2022.
Bailly will be in action tonight when Marseille visits Sporting CP in Portugal for the CL match and he will for sure have a hard task in stopping the Sporting attacks.

Despite being an injury-prone player, Bailly always gives his all when out there on the pitch and that is what he will do today presumably.

