Man United 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Garnacho, Ronaldo & 3 other takeaways

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw at home by their visitors, Vallecano, who made it a very entertaining game at OT.

Twitter

Ivorian youngster Amad Diallo scored for Manchester United while Alvaro Garcia netted for Vallecano.

Here are five major observations and takeaways from the encounter as per Pulse of the Day.

1. Alejandro Garnacho proves he's ready

After he played and scored in the behind closed doors friendly against Wrexham in mid-week, Alejandro Garnacho impressed once again in Manchester United colours.

Pulse Nigeria

Garnacho showed why he is highly-rated at Carrington with a man of the match worthy display against the La Liga outfit.

Playing the Marcus Rashford's role on the left wing, the 18-year-old was just too hot to handle for Vallecano defenders throughout the 73 minutes he was on the pitch.

His dribbling, pace and physicality were all on the fore and was unfortunate to be denied at least an assist by his teammate, Tahith Chong.

An impressive outing that his manager, Erik Ten Hag will be proud of.

2. Cristiano 'The King' Ronaldo returns

After so much hawking by his agent Jorge Mendes and intense speculation all summer, the King, Cristiano Ronaldo, returned to the pitch for Manchester United again.

Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo made his much-awaited appearance for Manchester United under new manager, Ten Hag, in a 45-minute appearance against Vallecano on Sunday.

The 37-year-old could have sealed the return with a goal after Donny van de Beek set him through on goal. But his effort was anything but Ronaldo-esque in the end.

He was replaced by Amad before the start of the second half and the youngster went on to score for United with his second touch.

3. Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen make home debuts

The Manchester United summer signings all featured against the La Liga side in what was their home debuts.

Pulse Nigeria

Martinez started at centre-back alongside Raphael Varane with Eriksen taking the number 10 role.

Both players showed their respective qualities, showing why Ten Hag went out of his way to get them in.

Martinez particularly looked assured on and off the ball, showing that aggressive side that earned him the nickname "the butcher" in a very comfortable Old Trafford debut.

4. Tahith Chong fails to impress again

Tahith Chong may have to look for a move on loan after another unimpressive outing for Manchester United.

AFP

Playing on the right wing, Chong looked out of place in the United team and struggled to be on the same wavelength with another youngster, Ethan Laird, who had a brilliant outing at right-back.

Chong will have to make do with a move away from the club as he once again blew a good chance to show what he cab offer.

5. Worthy mentions

Erik ten Hag made his Old Trafford debut as Manchester United manager and was well received by a packed crowd.

Pulse Nigeria