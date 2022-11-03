LISTICLE

5 most underrated footballers in history of football

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Sergio Busquets and Georginio Wijnaldum are among the most underrated footballers despite having a huge impact on the pitch.

Georginio Wijnaldum (left) and Sergio Busquets (right)
Georginio Wijnaldum (left) and Sergio Busquets (right)

Footballers tend to give their all while on the pitch but some of them don't get the credit that they deserve throughout their whole careers.

Recommended articles

The following are some of the most underrated footballers as analysed by Pulse Sports.

Georginio Gregion Emile Wijnaldum is a Dutch professional footballer who plays for AS Roma as a midfielder in Serie A.

Wijnaldum played a major role in 2019 when he helped Liverpool clinch the English Premier League title after a long drought but then no one speaks about him despite being overworked in the midfield.

When you mention Liverpool, people will always think of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and forget about Wijnaldum who was their pivot when they really needed him most.

Georginio Wijnaldum of AS Roma greets his supporters during the Serie A match between US Salernitana 1919 and Roma at Stadio Arechi on August 14, 2022.
Georginio Wijnaldum of AS Roma greets his supporters during the Serie A match between US Salernitana 1919 and Roma at Stadio Arechi on August 14, 2022. AFP

READ: Unveiling or baptism? Roma announces signing of Wijnaldum in swimming pool

Wijnaldum joined PSG after the expiration of his contract and joined PSG where he was snubbed by Mauricio Pochettino despite being a top player.

Wijnaldum is currently at AS Roma where he feels appreciated and his die-hard fans are hoping that he will come back stronger after an injury setback.

Sergio Busquets is another footballer who hasn't received the attention that he needs despite being one of the most relied-upon defensive midfielders in the current era.

Sergio Busquets, a defensive midfielder for Barcelona and Spain, passes the ball during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on October 29, 2022.
Sergio Busquets, a defensive midfielder for Barcelona and Spain, passes the ball during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on October 29, 2022. AFP

While Busquets has been the 'donkey' for Barcelona, the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are the ones who have always received all the credit on his behalf.

Both Messi and Iniesta are currently out of Barcelona and the attention has shifted to Robert Lewandowski and Pablo Gavi. Will Busquets ever receive the credits that he deserves one day?

Keylor Navas is one of the most underrated goalkeepers in the current despite displaying good performances while at PSG and Real Madrid.

David De Gea, Manuel Neuer and Ederson have always been picked as one of the world's most prolific goalkeepers ahead of Navas which is just insane.

Keylor Navas of Paris Saint Germain during the UEFA Champions League, Group H football match between SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain on October 5, 2022.
Keylor Navas of Paris Saint Germain during the UEFA Champions League, Group H football match between SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain on October 5, 2022. AFP

Navas has fallen down the pecking order at PSG after the acquisition of Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan. Navas won back-to-back Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and we are yet to see him win major goalkeeper awards.

Mousa Dembele had a seven-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur where he made 181 appearances scoring seven goals but then he has never been accorded the praise that he deserves by the EPL fans.

Spurs fans are the only ones who recognised his efforts even though he is now retired after having a successful career.

Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur looks frustrated on October 29, 2018.
Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur looks frustrated on October 29, 2018. AFP

Harry Kane always got all the credit for scoring many goals but then people never realized who was overworking in the midfield for the goals to come.

Danny Ings currently plays for Aston Villa and he is also among the footballers who are having a wonderful career at the moment but then he is always not talked about.

Danny Ings of Aston Villa in action on October 29, 2022.
Danny Ings of Aston Villa in action on October 29, 2022. AFP

When it comes to selecting the England squad for international duties, Gareth Southgate has been overlooking him despite Ings being on top of his game.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag brings on Casemiro during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on September 1, 2022.

    Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

  • From left: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, John Obi Mikel, Eric Bailly and Didier Drogba

    How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

  • Ben Chilwell of Chelsea pulls up with a hamstring injury on November 2, 2022.

    Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

Recommended articles

Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

5 most underrated footballers in history of football

5 most underrated footballers in history of football

Jules Koundé: Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barca star as 'best' defender in La Liga

Jules Koundé: Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barca star as 'best' defender in La Liga

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

The Top 10 Premier League all time top scorers

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

FIFA 2022 World Cup Mode Update arrives this November.
GAMING

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9