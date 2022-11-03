5 most underrated footballers in the history of football

The following are some of the most underrated footballers as analyzed by Pulse Sports.

Georginio Gregion Emile Wijnaldum

Georginio Gregion Emile Wijnaldum is a Dutch professional footballer who plays for AS Roma as a midfielder in Serie A.

Wijnaldum played a major role in 2019 when he helped Liverpool clinch the English Premier League title after a long drought but then no one speaks about him despite being overworked in the midfield.

When you mention Liverpool, people will always think of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and forget about Wijnaldum who was their pivot when they really needed him most.

AFP

Wijnaldum joined PSG after the expiration of his contract and joined PSG where he was snubbed by Mauricio Pochettino despite being a top player.

Wijnaldum is currently at AS Roma where he feels appreciated and his die-hard fans are hoping that he will come back stronger after an injury setback.

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets is another footballer who hasn't received the attention that he needs despite being one of the most relied-upon defensive midfielders in the current era.

AFP

Busquets has been the 'donkey' for Barcelona but then the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are the ones who have always received all the credit on his behalf.

Both Messi and Iniesta are currently out of Barcelona and the attention has shifted to Robert Lewandowski and Pablo Gavi. Will Busquets ever receive the credits that he deserves one day?

Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas is one of the most underrated goalkeepers in the current despite displaying good performances while at PSG and Real Madrid.

David De Gea, Manuel Neuer and Ederson have always been picked as one of the world's most prolific goalkeepers ahead of Navas which is just insane.

AFP

Navas has fallen down the pecking order at PSG after the acquisition of Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan. Navas won back-to-back Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and we are yet to see him win major goalkeeper awards.

Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele had a 7 year stint at Tottenham Hotspur where he made 181 appearances scoring 7 goals but then he has never been accorded the praise that he deserves by the EPL fans.

Spurs fans are the only ones who recognised his efforts even though he is now retired after having a successful career.

AFP

Harry Kane always got all the credit for scoring many goals but then people never realized who was overworking in the midfield for the goals to come.

Danny Ings

Danny Ings currently plays for Aston Villa and he is also among the footballers who are having a wonderful career at the moment but then he is always not talked about.

AFP