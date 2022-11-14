5 new rules at the FIFA World Cup that will change the tides
The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is one many first firsts; you already know the time and place are one kind but these new 5 rules will change the tides!
For the first time in the history of the World Cup, squads will comprise of 26 players instead of 23. Countries have been releasing their 26-man teams with a number of players expressing their joy for selection or shock and acceptance for the dismissal.
The 26-man format was also implemented at the Euro 2020 as a way to mitigate effects of Covid-19 pandemic. However, only 23 players will appear on matchday squads meaning three will be guaranteed to be unused.
Advanced off-side technology
Other than the Virtual Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, FIFA has also introduced an advanced off-side rule technology to reduce the time taken for VAR to detect off-side positions.
According to FIFA, the semi-automated technology offer a “support tool for the video match officials and the on-field officials to help them make faster, more accurate and more reproducible offside decisions on the biggest stage of all”.
Goalkeeper on the line rule
When taking penalty kicks, goal keepers must remain on the line. The defending goalkeeper must remain on the goal line, facing the kicker, between the goalposts, without touching the goalposts, crossbar or goal net, until the ball has been kicked.
The players other than the kicker and goalkeeper must be: at least 9.15 m (10 yds) from the penalty mark.
5 substitutions
Coaches can make up to five substitutions during matches which gives a better choice for the technical bench in difficult situations or when frustrating another team’s momentum specially to run down the clock.
This also means more players will be able to play at the World Cup.
The law expands further if nations go to extra-time in the knockouts. From there, managers may use an additional substitute, and they also have one additional substitution opportunity.
Female referees
There will be 36 referees at the World Cup later this year, with FIFA including female referees; Stephanie Frappart from France, Rwandan Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan, all of whom will be the first female referees to be appointed to a men’s World Cup. They will be joined by three female assistant referees, which is also a first at a World Cup.
