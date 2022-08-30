FPL

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The deadline for Gameweek 3 is 6pm (GMT+1) on Tuesday, August 30.

FPL Gameweek 5
FPL Gameweek 5

The first midweek games for the Premier League season are set to take from Tuesday, August 30 to Thursday, September 1.

Recommended articles

Here 5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Max Kilman
Max Kilman Getty Images

With 12 points so far, Wolves’ centre-back Kilman is the best value for money defender with a favourable fixture this on GW5, and can further offer more value when his side visits Bournemouth.

While Wolves have conceded only two goals in their last three matches, Bournemouth have failed to score in each of their previous three. Kilman, meanwhile, has produced two headed shots that were on target, from set-pieces, more than any Wolves players.

Robert Sanchez
Robert Sanchez Getty Images

After grinding out a third consecutive clean sheet on GW4, Brighton's first-choice goalkeeper visits an ever-conceding Fulham.

While Fulham's attacking return of three goals in their last two games might be a reason to question this purchase, Sanchez has also collected two save points and four bonus points this season.

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella Getty Images

Cucurella immediately found his attacking form since joining Chelsea, producing an assist in two of his three starts for the Blues, picking up points against Spurs and Leicester.

Against a Southampton side who failed to score on GW4 against Manchester United, Cucurella could see reasons to bother more about the attack than defending.

Ruben Dias
Ruben Dias AFP

The centre-back offers potential at both ends of the pitch when Manchester City welcomes Nottingham Forest.

Last season, Dias was a dependable source contributing two goals and five assists. Against a Forest team that has only scored twice in its first four games this season, Dias is in an excellent position to bag both a clean sheet and attacking returns.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane IMAGO / News Images

Two goals against Nottingham Forest continued saw the Tottenham striker take his point haul this season, to 26 - the fourth best for a forward so far, after his first double figures, despite missing a penalty.

Kane travels to West Ham, scoring all four of his goals this season in the last three matches, and against tough opposition Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Scott Parker is the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season

    Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

  • Premier League betting tips

    Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

  • FPL Gameweek 5

    5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Recommended articles

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

Cavani joins Valencia after being clubless for a while

Cavani joins Valencia after being clubless for a while

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Aubameyang was visited by thieves and beaten in his Barcelona house.

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house

The late Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi
Cycling

Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace this summer
TRANSFERS

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
RUGBY

Shujaa finishes sevens season in 12th position

Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world
BETTING

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 3: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya jumps in preparation for the Men's 100m - Semi-Final 2 during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 3, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
ATHLETICS

Omanyala ready to conquer Switzerland, Germany as season ends

FPL Gameweek 5
FPL

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline