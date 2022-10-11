UCL

Preview: 5 interesting things to expect from the Champions League on Tuesday

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

There will be eight matches across Europe on Tuesday night in the Champions League with two standout fixtures in San Siro and Paris.

The 2022 Champions League final match ball
The 2022 Champions League final match ball

Europe's elite club competition the UEFA Champions League continues with match day 4 this midweek.

Eight matches will be played across the continent on Tuesday night, with the eye-catching fixtures slated for Italy and France.

UEFA Champions League trophy
UEFA Champions League trophy Alexander Hassenstein/UEFA/Getty Imges

Italian Champions AC Milan host Chelsea at the San Siro while their Ligue 1 counterparts, Paris Saint-Germain, take on Benfica at the Parcs des Princes.

But what else can you expect from the competition tonight? Here are five (5) things to keep tabs on as the battle for qualification from the groups enters a crucial stage.

AC Milan will be eyeing exactly that when they host Chelsea at the San Siro for the second leg.

The Blues were superb when both teams met last week as goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James handed Graham Potter a comfortable 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan will need to do better than last week at Stamford Bridge.
AC Milan will need to do better than last week at Stamford Bridge. Pulse Nigeria

That win revived Chelsea's Champions League campaign, with the Premier League side now tied on four points with Milan.

The home side will be looking to raise their game and will be looking to match that result in front of their home fans, too.

Salzburg's superstar of Nigerian descent, Noah Okafor, has been the shining light this season for the club in Europe.

An excellent start to the season has seen the youngster score 100% of the club's goal this season in the competition.

The man of the moment at Salzburg, Noah Okafor.
The man of the moment at Salzburg, Noah Okafor. Pulse Nigeria

His three goals in three matches have fired the Austrian side to the top of Group E, which also has Chelsea and AC Milan.

Salzburg is away this Tuesday in Croatia and will hope that the 22-year-old can weave his magic wand again.

Okafor has scored all Salzburg's goals this season in the UCL.
Okafor has scored all Salzburg's goals this season in the UCL. Pulse Nigeria

Okafor became the first Swiss player to score in each of the first three matchdays of a Champions League group campaign – and only the second player to do so for an Austrian club after, of course, Erling Haaland.

English champions Manchester City are looking to finish off the job in Denmark when they take on Copenhagen.

Erling Haaland just wants to put the ball at the back of the net.
Erling Haaland just wants to put the ball at the back of the net. pulse senegal

City thrashed the Danes 5-0 in the reverse fixture last week with Norwegian star, Erling Haaland responsible for two of the goals at the Etihad.

Expect that run to continue on Tuesday, especially after Haaland scored his 20th goal of the season in all competitions at the weekend.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring the opening goal for Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen on October 5, 2022.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring the opening goal for Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen on October 5, 2022. AFP

Haaland's brace against Copenhagen was the tenth time he had scored two or more goals in the Champions League, in just his 22nd game in the competition.

There is still a lot to play in the Champions League despite being four points behind joint-leaders PSG and Benfica.

It's not over yet for the Old Lady after a potentially season-defining win against Maccabi Haifa in the reverse fixture.

Rabiot scored two of the goals last time against Maccabi.
Rabiot scored two of the goals last time against Maccabi. Pulse Nigeria

France international Adrien Rabiot and his Argentine teammate, Angel di Maria, were the heroes of the day in Turin.

Rabiot scored a brace and Di Maria helped himself to a hat-trick of assists to help Juve revive what was a fading hope.

Juventus must take advantage of the PSG vs Benfica game in Paris.
Juventus must take advantage of the PSG vs Benfica game in Paris. Pulse Nigeria

With PSG and Benfica going head-to-head as well tonight in Paris, Juventus must not miss this opportunity to completely turn things around when they take to the pitch in Israel.

Rabiot's only previous goal in the Champions League group stage before Matchday 3 came against Malmö in November 2015.

One of the ties of the round will see Paris Saint-Germain welcome Benfica to Parc des Princes.

Both sides are joint leaders in Group H on seven points and will be looking to outdo each other tonight in a bid to take control of the group.

Lionel Messi magic not enough as Benfica holds PSG
Lionel Messi magic not enough as Benfica holds PSG Pulse Nigeria

However, the home side, PSG, knows that their Portuguese visitors will not be a walk in the Parc

Benfica extended its unbeaten run against PSG to three matches after the 1-1 draw last week in Lisbon. They have won two and drawn one of the last three meetings.

The Portuguese will be even in a more confident mood after news that Lionel Messi, who scored in the reverse fixture last week, has been ruled out of the clash due to an unfortunate injury.

Izuchukwu Akawor

