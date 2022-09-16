The English Premier League is the most watched and admired league due to its reputation that has been created over the years.
6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League
Kenyans footballers have been eyeing to play in the prestigious premier League but only few have made it
Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and now Manchester City have supporters from all over the world who watch their matches all week long across all competitions.
Here is a list of Kenyans who have made it to the big stage in EPL
Victor Wanyama
Wanyama is arguably the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League. He is known to many Kenyans as the “Big Vic” due to his physique.
He was introduced in the EPL through Southampton who had signed him from Celtic. The former Harambee Stars skipper moved to Tottenham Hotspurs later on where he thrived under Mauricio Pochettino. Wanyama currently plays in Canada as he looks forward to retiring from professional football.
Divock Origi
Dubbed as the most successful Kenyan footballer, Origi came into the limelight in 2014 when he scored for Belgium in the World Cup when he scored for Belgium to proceed to the next round.
He was singed by Liverpool after the World Cup Finals where he proceeded to winning a Champions League and other titles.
Jonah Ayunga
Jonah Ayunga played in the Premier League when he was playing for Brighton and Hove Albion between 2016 and 2018.
He received his first call up in the Harambee Stars squad in 2016. Ananias has also played for Tottenham Hotspurs.
Marcus and Martin Olsson twins
The twins were born to a Swedish father and Kenyan Kikuyu mother. The two made their professional debuts while at Derby County.
For Martin, he was lucky to play at Swansea City and Norwich City in the Premier League back then.
Tyler Onyango
Tyler plays for Merseyside-based club Everton FC. He plays as a midfielder and he has proven to be a player to watch in future.
Tyler was born to a Kenyan and British parents.
