6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and now Manchester City have supporters from all over the world who watch their matches all week long across all competitions.

Here is a list of Kenyans who have made it to the big stage in EPL

Victor Wanyama

Wanyama is arguably the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League. He is known to many Kenyans as the “Big Vic” due to his physique.

Pulse Live Kenya

He was introduced in the EPL through Southampton who had signed him from Celtic. The former Harambee Stars skipper moved to Tottenham Hotspurs later on where he thrived under Mauricio Pochettino. Wanyama currently plays in Canada as he looks forward to retiring from professional football.

Divock Origi

Dubbed as the most successful Kenyan footballer, Origi came into the limelight in 2014 when he scored for Belgium in the World Cup when he scored for Belgium to proceed to the next round.

AFP

He was singed by Liverpool after the World Cup Finals where he proceeded to winning a Champions League and other titles.

Jonah Ayunga

Jonah Ayunga played in the Premier League when he was playing for Brighton and Hove Albion between 2016 and 2018.

Jonah Ayunga of St Mirren is yellow carded during Scottish Premier League match against St Johnstone on September 3, 2022 AFP

He received his first call up in the Harambee Stars squad in 2016. Ananias has also played for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Marcus and Martin Olsson twins

Marcus Olsson before the football match in the Superettan between Halmstad and Utsikten on July 17, 2022 in Halmstad AFP

The twins were born to a Swedish father and Kenyan Kikuyu mother. The two made their professional debuts while at Derby County.

Martin Olsson of Malmö FF looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Malmö FF on September 15, 2022 in Leuven AFP

For Martin, he was lucky to play at Swansea City and Norwich City in the Premier League back then.

Tyler Onyango

AFP

Tyler plays for Merseyside-based club Everton FC. He plays as a midfielder and he has proven to be a player to watch in future.