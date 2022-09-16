EPL

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kenyans footballers have been eyeing to play in the prestigious premier League but only few have made it

Kenyan footballers (L-R): Jonah Ayunga, Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi
Kenyan footballers (L-R): Jonah Ayunga, Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi

The English Premier League is the most watched and admired league due to its reputation that has been created over the years.

Recommended articles

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and now Manchester City have supporters from all over the world who watch their matches all week long across all competitions.

Here is a list of Kenyans who have made it to the big stage in EPL

Wanyama is arguably the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League. He is known to many Kenyans as the “Big Vic” due to his physique.

Victor Wanyama. (Twitter)
Victor Wanyama. (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

He was introduced in the EPL through Southampton who had signed him from Celtic. The former Harambee Stars skipper moved to Tottenham Hotspurs later on where he thrived under Mauricio Pochettino. Wanyama currently plays in Canada as he looks forward to retiring from professional football.

READ: Victor Wanyama retires from International football

Dubbed as the most successful Kenyan footballer, Origi came into the limelight in 2014 when he scored for Belgium in the World Cup when he scored for Belgium to proceed to the next round.

Divock Origi
Divock Origi AFP

He was singed by Liverpool after the World Cup Finals where he proceeded to winning a Champions League and other titles.

Jonah Ayunga played in the Premier League when he was playing for Brighton and Hove Albion between 2016 and 2018.

Jonah Ayunga of St Mirren is yellow carded during Scottish Premier League match against St Johnstone on September 3, 2022
Jonah Ayunga of St Mirren is yellow carded during Scottish Premier League match against St Johnstone on September 3, 2022 Jonah Ayunga of St Mirren is yellow carded during Scottish Premier League match against St Johnstone on September 3, 2022 AFP

He received his first call up in the Harambee Stars squad in 2016. Ananias has also played for Tottenham Hotspurs.

Marcus Olsson before the football match in the Superettan between Halmstad and Utsikten on July 17, 2022 in Halmstad
Marcus Olsson before the football match in the Superettan between Halmstad and Utsikten on July 17, 2022 in Halmstad Marcus Olsson before the football match in the Superettan between Halmstad and Utsikten on July 17, 2022 in Halmstad AFP

The twins were born to a Swedish father and Kenyan Kikuyu mother. The two made their professional debuts while at Derby County.

Martin Olsson of Malmö FF looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Malmö FF on September 15, 2022 in Leuven
Martin Olsson of Malmö FF looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Malmö FF on September 15, 2022 in Leuven Martin Olsson of Malmö FF looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Malmö FF on September 15, 2022 in Leuven AFP

For Martin, he was lucky to play at Swansea City and Norwich City in the Premier League back then.

Tyler Onyango of Everton during Chelsea v Everton match at Stamford Bridge, London on December 16, 2021
Tyler Onyango of Everton during Chelsea v Everton match at Stamford Bridge, London on December 16, 2021 AFP

Tyler plays for Merseyside-based club Everton FC. He plays as a midfielder and he has proven to be a player to watch in future.

Tyler was born to a Kenyan and British parents.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Kenyan footballers (L-R): Jonah Ayunga, Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi

    6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

  • Patrice Evra

    'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

  • Old Trafford

    How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

Recommended articles

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

American Billionaire in talks to buy AFC Bournemouth for £150m

American Billionaire in talks to buy AFC Bournemouth for £150m

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August [Video]

Trending

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0
EUROPA LEAGUE

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Todd Boehly's Premier League All-Star idea is a good one
COMMENT

Todd Boehly is right - an All-Star game is exactly what the Premier League needs

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal against Sheriff Tiraspol
UEL

Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

Max-Alain Gradel celebrates with Ahmed Musa and his other Sivasspor teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Conference League Group G game against CFR Cluj
UECL

Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

Gareth Southgate left red-hot Jadon Sancho out of his last squad before the official World Cup callups

'Disappointing,' Sancho lashes out after being ignored by England boss 2 months to World Cup

Michael Jordan surpasses Diego Maradona for the most expensive sports game-worn memorabilia of all time

Michael Jordan's 1998 Chicago Bulls jersey sells for over $10m at auction

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after winning his Group play-off tennis match against Theimo de Bakker of the Netherlands at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
TENNIS

Federer says goodbye after 24 years of service

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal