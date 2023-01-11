ADVERTISEMENT
LISTICLE

8 footballers who were treasured by rival fans

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Iniesta and Pirlo are among the players who have made their haters admirers

Andres Iniesta (L) and Sadio Mane
Andres Iniesta (L) and Sadio Mane

Football creates 'enmity' in situations where certain players score many goals past their rivals, especially in derbies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It is hard to find rival fans loving a certain player but there there are some footballers who have managed to turn their haters to love them.

Andres Iniesta lived the best of his life while playing for Barcelona no wonder he scored 35 goals for the Spanish giants while at the club.

Real Madrid are Barca's great rival but Iniesta made sure that Madrid fans love him and talk about him whenever Barcelona played.

Andres Iniesta
Andres Iniesta AFP

READ: Iniesta sends warning to Barcelona ahead of clash against Inter Milan

Iniesta used to make superb crosses and assists in La Liga which is why he was loved. You can't just hate a complete package.

Former Juventus player and coach Andrea Pirlo is one of the best humans to grace the Serie A League in Italy and his legacy will always live on.

Pirlo switched from AC Milan to Juventus, a shaky move considering Juve and Milan are great rivals.

Andrea Pirlo
Andrea Pirlo AFP

AC Milan fans didn't hate on him despite ditching them. They still love him since Pirlo is part of their great rich history. Once a legend, always a legend.

Sadio Mane received nothing but love in the English Premier League especially while playing for Liverpool.

Mane is a humble player who knows how to play his cards hence you can't just hate on him even if he scores against your team on a regular basis.

sadio mané
sadio mané pulse senegal

Mane is one of those players who has foregone a luxurious lifestyle for the sake of helping his village back in Africa. He is a real African warrior.

It will be unfair to say that rival fans hate Karim Benzema especially after working very hard to put his name on the map.

Benzema won the coveted Ballon d'Or award recently ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and everyone was pleased by his progress.

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema Karim Benzema pulse senegal

The majority of the Barca fans congratulated him when he was named the winner of the award. Sometimes football comes before enmity.

Former Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane manager made more friends than enemies during his time as a football in Spain and Italy.

Zinedine Zidane prior the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.
Zinedine Zidane prior the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 22, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. AFP

Zidane scored spectacular goals and his retirement from professional football left many souls heartbroken.

Many football fans couldn't imagine that the Real Madrid 'engine' was going home on retirement.

Liverpool fans hate Real Madrid because of Sergio Ramos yet they always give Luka Modric all the credit whenever the two sides clash.

Ramos injured Mohamed Salah during the 2018 UEFA Champions League finals and Madrid won the finals by 3-1 against Liverpool.

Luka Modric of Croatia on December 14, 2022.
Luka Modric of Croatia on December 14, 2022. AFP

The Madrid midfielder has mastered the art of passing the ball and shooting. Modric is also a humble player who only shows his prowess by commanding the midfield.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is among the most successful footballers in the current era and he has played in most of Europe's elite leagues.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage - Group E football match between AC Milan and FC Red Bull Salzburg at Giuseppe Meazza on November 2, 2022.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage - Group E football match between AC Milan and FC Red Bull Salzburg at Giuseppe Meazza on November 2, 2022. AFP

Ibrahimovic has pride and it is what makes his fellow teammates and rivals love him. The way he articulates his points is just funny. There is no way you can hate on the lion.

Former Manchester City footballer David Silva is among the best midfielders that the EPL has ever produced.

David Silva
David Silva AFP

Manchester United fans loved him despite playing for their bitter rivals and neighbours in the PL.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Andres Iniesta (L) and Sadio Mane

    8 footballers who were treasured by rival fans

  • Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on January 10, 2023.

    Is Ten Hag creating his own empire from dust?

  • Wout Weghorst (L) and Joao Felix

    Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

Recommended articles

McGrath hands debut to Okoth and Wabwire in upcoming Shujaa fixtures

McGrath hands debut to Okoth and Wabwire in upcoming Shujaa fixtures

8 footballers who were treasured by rival fans

8 footballers who were treasured by rival fans

Is Ten Hag creating his own empire from dust?

Is Ten Hag creating his own empire from dust?

Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

4 exciting tournaments happening at the Nairobi Polo Club this January

4 exciting tournaments happening at the Nairobi Polo Club this January

6 footballers who collapsed on the pitch and died

6 footballers who collapsed on the pitch and died

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Bale pens emotional message as he retires from football

Bale pens emotional message as he retires from football

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United on April 9, 2016.
LISTICLE

6 footballers who collapsed on the pitch and died

Tusker Malt looks to up the ante in its partnership with Nairobi Polo Club for 2023

4 exciting tournaments happening at the Nairobi Polo Club this January

Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022.
INTERNATIONAL

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Thomas Muller (L) and Hugo Lloris
UPDATE

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Gareth Bale
GOODBYE

Bale pens emotional message as he retires from football

Wout Weghorst (L) and Joao Felix
TRANSFERS

Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

Andres Iniesta (L) and Sadio Mane
LISTICLE

8 footballers who were treasured by rival fans

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on January 10, 2023.
MAN UTD

Is Ten Hag creating his own empire from dust?