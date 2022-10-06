QATAR LAWS

8 things football fans won't be allowed to do in Qatar during the World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
Loud music and immodesty are among some of the activities prohibited in Qatar as the World Cup kicks off in November 2022.

FIFA World Cup Trophy tour in Serbia, Belgrade Belexpo hall on September 20, 2022.

The following are guidelines to that will apply in Qatar for the visiting fans as the FIFA World Cup kicks off in November 2022.

Alcohol won’t be sold during games which means that public drinking won't be there as compared to what was witnessed in 2018 when Russia hosted the tournament.

A Sweden fan carries three Budweiser beers back to his seat during their game against South Korea at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on June 18, 2018. AFP

Alcohol will be available to fans in “licenced bars or restaurants" and it will be sold to those who have attained the age of 21 years.

Homosexuality is highly criminalized in Qatar. LGBTQI+ travelers will be required to consult with the Department of State Travel Advisory for Qatar to get more information on this.

Fans traveling to Qatar will be required to dress appropriately throughout the tournament. Skirts won't be allowed and covering shoulders will also be mandatory.

Belgian football fans cheer ahead of a World Cup quarterfinal match against Brazil on July 6, 2018. AFP

Those who will end up wearing clothes that do not meet the Qatar Tourism Authority’s modesty standards will be denied access to some government facilities.

The laws in Qatar are so strict that profanity isn’t even allowed. Fans will not be allowed to swear.

There will be no protests, assemblies of large groups, advocacy of atheism, or speech critical of the government of Qatar or the Islam religion as they could lead to criminal prosecution in Qatar.

Non-Muslims usually have their designated areas like the Doha Religious Complex but not all faiths are accommodated equally.

As it stands no loud music or sounds will be played in Qatar during the World Cup despite the FIFA organization promising to put up concerts for the visiting fans.

A concert during the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on June 14, 2018. AFP

Sexual intercourse outside marriage is a crime in Qatar. Fans who will be traveling to Qatar as a pair and are not married will be forced to abstain from any intimate activity until they get out of Qatar when the World Cup is over. Kissing in public will get travellers arrested according to some reports.

Journalists and independent content creators will be required to have specific visas and permissions to use photography and videography equipment or to conduct interviews within Qatar.

Photographers with cameras at the final match of FIFA World Cup 2018 between France and Croatia on July 15, 2018. AFP

Fans traveling to Qatar for the World Cup will be required to take great measures to avoid ending up in Qatari prisons.

