8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Vinicius Junior- (22 years)

Vinicius Junior has defied all odds to make it in the Brazil national squad and he has been projected to shine in the 2022 Qatar World Cup come November.

AFP

Vinicius plays for Real Madrid where he has netted many goals and his lone goal last season was the decider when Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final.

At 22 years, Junior has proved to be fast, brilliant and dependable in the national team and there are no doubts that his partnership with Neymar Junior upfront will be lethal.

Jamal Musiala- (19 years)

Despite playing for England under 21 at one point, Jamal Musiala switched to the Germany national football team in 2021. The youngster has impressed at Bayern Munich and we will see more of him in Qatar come November.

AFP

Musiala will be in action for Germany in November 2022 and he will be hoping to add to his tally now that he already has one goal for the national team.

Mohammed Kudus- (22years)

All eyes will be on Mohammed Kudus come November when Ghana will take it to the field to challenge for the 2022 World Cup trophy.

AFP

The Ghanaian wonderkid has impressed at Ajax so far and there are no doubts that he will be Ghana's talisman in Qatar. Kudus is only 22 years old and he already has 6 goals for the national team.

Phil Foden- (22years)

The Manchester City youngster is on form currently and there are no doubts that he will perform in Qatar come November 2022.

AFP

Foden's pace, shooting techniques and how he moves around the pitch when playing is always on point. It is important to note that he is only 22 years old.

Jude Bellingham- (19 years)

Jude Bellingham recently featured in the England squad in September 2022 for the UEFA Nations League tournament where he performed really well.

AFP

Bellingham is 19 years old and everyone is hoping that Gareth Southgate will feature him in most of England's matches as he is a joy to watch when on the pitch.

Ferran Torres- (22 years)

Ferran Torres has been projected as a player to watch on many occasions and he will be in Qatar come November 2022 with the Spanish squad.

AFP

Torres is 22 years old and he is among the young players who have been dubbed to shine when the World Cup tournament kicks off in Qatar.

Bukayo Saka- (22 years)

Bukayo Saka has proved to be a super player for Arsenal after scoring in back to back matches for the Gunners with his recent goal coming on October 16, 2022.

AFP

Saka will for sure be among those players who will determine England's score line during the World Cup since he is already doing it at Arsenal. He is only 22 years old.

Rodrygo Silva de Goes- (21 years)

Rodrygo has been enjoying more playing time at Real Madrid alongside Vinicius and pundits are hoping that the same will happen when the World Cup tournament kicks off.

AFP