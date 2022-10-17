LISTICLE

8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Vinicius Junior, Jamal Musiala and Phil Phoden are among the youngsters who have been dubbed to shine in the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

From Left: Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala
From Left: Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is 34 days away and there are discussions in place as people try to figure out youngsters who will shine in the upcoming tournament.

Vinicius Junior has defied all odds to make it in the Brazil national squad and he has been projected to shine in the 2022 Qatar World Cup come November.

Vinicius Jr of Brazil during the International Friendly on September 27, 2022.
Vinicius Jr of Brazil during the International Friendly on September 27, 2022. AFP

Vinicius plays for Real Madrid where he has netted many goals and his lone goal last season was the decider when Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final.

At 22 years, Junior has proved to be fast, brilliant and dependable in the national team and there are no doubts that his partnership with Neymar Junior upfront will be lethal.

Despite playing for England under 21 at one point, Jamal Musiala switched to the Germany national football team in 2021. The youngster has impressed at Bayern Munich and we will see more of him in Qatar come November.

Jamal Musiala in action on October 9, 2022.
Jamal Musiala in action on October 9, 2022. AFP

Musiala will be in action for Germany in November 2022 and he will be hoping to add to his tally now that he already has one goal for the national team.

All eyes will be on Mohammed Kudus come November when Ghana will take it to the field to challenge for the 2022 World Cup trophy.

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana during the an international Friendly on September 23, 2022.
Mohammed Kudus of Ghana during the an international Friendly on September 23, 2022. AFP

The Ghanaian wonderkid has impressed at Ajax so far and there are no doubts that he will be Ghana's talisman in Qatar. Kudus is only 22 years old and he already has 6 goals for the national team.

The Manchester City youngster is on form currently and there are no doubts that he will perform in Qatar come November 2022.

Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 8, 2022.
Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 8, 2022. AFP

Foden's pace, shooting techniques and how he moves around the pitch when playing is always on point. It is important to note that he is only 22 years old.

Jude Bellingham recently featured in the England squad in September 2022 for the UEFA Nations League tournament where he performed really well.

Jude Bellingham of England at Wembley Stadium on September 27, 2022.
Jude Bellingham of England at Wembley Stadium on September 27, 2022. AFP

Bellingham is 19 years old and everyone is hoping that Gareth Southgate will feature him in most of England's matches as he is a joy to watch when on the pitch.

Ferran Torres has been projected as a player to watch on many occasions and he will be in Qatar come November 2022 with the Spanish squad.

Ferran Torres winger of Barcelona and Spain celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 16, 2022
Ferran Torres winger of Barcelona and Spain celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 16, 2022 AFP

Torres is 22 years old and he is among the young players who have been dubbed to shine when the World Cup tournament kicks off in Qatar.

Bukayo Saka has proved to be a super player for Arsenal after scoring in back to back matches for the Gunners with his recent goal coming on October 16, 2022.

Bukayo Saka of England in action against Germany on September 26, 2022.
Bukayo Saka of England in action against Germany on September 26, 2022. AFP

Saka will for sure be among those players who will determine England's score line during the World Cup since he is already doing it at Arsenal. He is only 22 years old.

Rodrygo has been enjoying more playing time at Real Madrid alongside Vinicius and pundits are hoping that the same will happen when the World Cup tournament kicks off.

Rodrygo Goes winger of Real Madrid and Brazil celebrates victory after the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Ber.nabeu on October 16, 2022
Rodrygo Goes winger of Real Madrid and Brazil celebrates victory after the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Ber.nabeu on October 16, 2022 AFP

Rodrygo scored recently in the El Clasico on October 16, 2022 and he has proved to be a player who can stand up to the occasion when needed. He is 21 years old.

