'Black excellence'- A glimpse of all the 5 African coaches heading to Qatar

Fabian Simiyu
5 countries in Africa qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and for the first time in history, all 5 nations will be led by African coaches.

Rigobert Song (left) and Aliou Cisse (right)
Aliou Cisse and Jalel Kadri are among the African coaches that will be on the touchlines in Qatar when the 2022 World kicks off on November 20, 2022.

Aliou Cisse is the head coach of Senegal and he will be in Qatar on November 2022, a few months after lifting the precious Africa Cup of Nations trophy with Senegal.

Head coach Aliou Cisse of Senegal during the International Friendly match between Senegal and Bolivia at Omnisport on September 24, 2022.
Cisse is an experienced manager and there are no doubts that he will give European managers sleepless nights when the tournament kicks off. Cisse played for Senegal back in the day and the time has now come for him to lead his country to glory.

Rigobert Song is the former Cameroon footballer and he also happens to be Alex Song's uncle. After retiring, Song took up a challenge and that was to be the head coach of the Cameroon national team.

Cameroon National head coach Rigobert Song during the Renovation of the Odza Technical Center on September 5, 2022.
Song has a big task ahead of him considering this will be his first major tournament as a coach. Will he prevail or will he bow out early in the group stages?

Jalel Kadri is a Tunisian international and he will also be on the touchlines in Qatar when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in November.

Jalel Kadri during a training session at Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka on June 13, 2022.
Kadri is not known by many people and he was promoted recently from an Assistant coach to being the Head coach of the Tunisia national team.

After making 15 appearances and scoring twice for the Ghana national team, it will be Otto Addo's turn to lead his country from the touchlines in Qatar.

Ghana trainer coach Otto Addo during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022, in Le Havre.
Oddo took the responsibility of leading the Black Stars in 2022 after taking some intense lessons in Germany at Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Walid Regragui is the head coach of the Morocco national team and he will lead his side for the first time in a major tournament in Qatar.

Walid Regragui, head coach of Morocco, gestures during an International Friendly game between Morocco and Paraguay at Benito Villamarin Stadium on September 27, 2022.
Morocco has quality players and Regragui will be hoping the his team will progress past the group stages into the knock out stages.

