'Black excellence' - A glimpse of the 5 African coaches heading to Qatar

Aliou Cisse- (Senegal)

Aliou Cisse is the head coach of Senegal and he will be in Qatar on November 2022, a few months after lifting the precious Africa Cup of Nations trophy with Senegal.

Cisse is an experienced manager and there are no doubts that he will give European managers sleepless nights when the tournament kicks off. Cisse played for Senegal back in the day and the time has now come for him to lead his country to glory.

Rigobert Song- (Cameroon)

Rigobert Song is the former Cameroon footballer and he also happens to be Alex Song's uncle. After retiring, Song took up a challenge and that was to be the head coach of the Cameroon national team.

Song has a big task ahead of him considering this will be his first major tournament as a coach. Will he prevail or will he bow out early in the group stages?

Jalel Kadri- (Tunisia)

Jalel Kadri is a Tunisian international and he will also be on the touchlines in Qatar when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in November.

Kadri is not known by many people and he was promoted recently from an assistant coach to head coach of the Tunisia national team.

Otto Addo- (Ghana)

After making 15 appearances and scoring twice for the Ghana national team, it will be Otto Addo's turn to lead his country from the touchlines in Qatar.

Oddo took the responsibility of leading the Black Stars in 2022 after taking some intense lessons in Germany at Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Walid Regragui- (Morocco)

Walid Regragui is the head coach of the Morocco national team and he will lead his side for the first time in a major tournament in Qatar.

