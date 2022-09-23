How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Name: Liverpool Football Club

Establishment: 1892

Nickname: The Reds

Stadium: Anfield Stadium (53,394 seats)

Current club owners: Fenway Sports Group

Current manager: Jurgen Klopp

Club captain: Jordan Henderson

AFP

Current Premier League position: 8th

Since their establishment, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the most successful clubs in the UK with many fans across the globe and also many trophies won in nearly all the categories that they have ever competed in.

Liverpool won their first league title in 1901 and they currently have 19 of them under their name with their latest coming in the 2019/20 campaign.

Liverpool is currently competing in the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

AFP

Liverpool has amassed a total of 66 trophies in all competitions with a record of 6 European Cups in Europe. ( The most in England)

Liverpool has in the past won 19 League Titles, one FIFA Club World Cup, 6 European Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups and 16Community Shields.

Liverpool was at some point struggling to keep up with the tempo in all the competitions before Jurgen Klopp came to their rescue in 2015 and the rest is history.

Liverpool has been projected to finish in the top four by football pundits even though they are struggling at the moment.

Current Squad

1. Alisson Becker

2. Harvey Davies

3. Adrian

4. Virgil van Dijk

AFP

5. Caoimhin Kelleher

6. Joe Gomez

7. Ibrahima Konate

8. Calvin Ramsay

9. Konstantinos Tsimikas

10. Joel Matip

11. Andrew Robertson

12. Trent Alexander-Arnold

13. Fabinho

14. Luke Chambers

15. Nathaniel Philips

16. Stefan Bajcetic

17. Naby Keita

18. James Milner

19. Jordan Henderson

20. Thiago Alcantara

21. Curtis Jones

22. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

23. Harvey Elliott

24. Fabio Carvalho

25. Mohamed Salah

AFP

26. Roberto Firmino

27. Arthur

28. Darwin Nunez

29. Bobby Clark

30. Luis Diaz

31. Diogo Jota

Did you know?

Despite having a capacity of 20,000 seats, only 100 fans made it to Liverpool's first match?

Roberto Firmino earns $235,000 per week?

Steven Gerrard is one of the most famous players in Liverpool?

AFP

Liverpool and Manchester were involved in a betting scandal in 1915?