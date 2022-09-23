How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Liverpool is struggling at the moment in the Premier League due to injuries and its supporters are hoping that they will leap back to form after the Nations UEFA League international break.
A look into Liverpool Football Club owners, stadium, and more.
Name: Liverpool Football Club
Establishment: 1892
Nickname: The Reds
Stadium: Anfield Stadium (53,394 seats)
Current club owners: Fenway Sports Group
Current manager: Jurgen Klopp
Club captain: Jordan Henderson
Current Premier League position: 8th
Since their establishment, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the most successful clubs in the UK with many fans across the globe and also many trophies won in nearly all the categories that they have ever competed in.
Liverpool won their first league title in 1901 and they currently have 19 of them under their name with their latest coming in the 2019/20 campaign.
Liverpool is currently competing in the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Liverpool has amassed a total of 66 trophies in all competitions with a record of 6 European Cups in Europe. ( The most in England)
Liverpool has in the past won 19 League Titles, one FIFA Club World Cup, 6 European Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups and 16Community Shields.
Liverpool was at some point struggling to keep up with the tempo in all the competitions before Jurgen Klopp came to their rescue in 2015 and the rest is history.
Liverpool has been projected to finish in the top four by football pundits even though they are struggling at the moment.
Current Squad
1. Alisson Becker
2. Harvey Davies
3. Adrian
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Caoimhin Kelleher
6. Joe Gomez
7. Ibrahima Konate
8. Calvin Ramsay
9. Konstantinos Tsimikas
10. Joel Matip
11. Andrew Robertson
12. Trent Alexander-Arnold
13. Fabinho
14. Luke Chambers
15. Nathaniel Philips
16. Stefan Bajcetic
17. Naby Keita
18. James Milner
19. Jordan Henderson
20. Thiago Alcantara
21. Curtis Jones
22. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
23. Harvey Elliott
24. Fabio Carvalho
25. Mohamed Salah
26. Roberto Firmino
27. Arthur
28. Darwin Nunez
29. Bobby Clark
30. Luis Diaz
31. Diogo Jota
Did you know?
Despite having a capacity of 20,000 seats, only 100 fans made it to Liverpool's first match?
Roberto Firmino earns $235,000 per week?
Steven Gerrard is one of the most famous players in Liverpool?
Liverpool and Manchester were involved in a betting scandal in 1915?
Liverpool is the first English professional club to have a logo sponsor?
