How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

A look into Liverpool Football Club owners, stadium, and more.

Liverpool Football Club badge
Liverpool Football Club badge

Liverpool is struggling at the moment in the Premier League due to injuries and its supporters are hoping that they will leap back to form after the Nations UEFA League international break.

Name: Liverpool Football Club

Establishment: 1892

Nickname: The Reds

Stadium: Anfield Stadium (53,394 seats)

Current club owners: Fenway Sports Group

Current manager: Jurgen Klopp

Club captain: Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round Group B football match between Liverpool and AC Milan at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 15, 2021.
Jordan Henderson (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round Group B football match between Liverpool and AC Milan at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 15, 2021.

Current Premier League position: 8th

Since their establishment, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the most successful clubs in the UK with many fans across the globe and also many trophies won in nearly all the categories that they have ever competed in.

Liverpool won their first league title in 1901 and they currently have 19 of them under their name with their latest coming in the 2019/20 campaign.

Liverpool is currently competing in the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp won the 2019 Champions League with Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp won the 2019 Champions League with Liverpool

READ: Klopp demands reaction against Bassey's Ajax after 'worst' game vs Napoli

Liverpool has amassed a total of 66 trophies in all competitions with a record of 6 European Cups in Europe. ( The most in England)

Liverpool has in the past won 19 League Titles, one FIFA Club World Cup, 6 European Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups and 16Community Shields.

Liverpool was at some point struggling to keep up with the tempo in all the competitions before Jurgen Klopp came to their rescue in 2015 and the rest is history.

Liverpool has been projected to finish in the top four by football pundits even though they are struggling at the moment.

1. Alisson Becker

2. Harvey Davies

3. Adrian

4. Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk

5. Caoimhin Kelleher

6. Joe Gomez

7. Ibrahima Konate

8. Calvin Ramsay

9. Konstantinos Tsimikas

10. Joel Matip

11. Andrew Robertson

12. Trent Alexander-Arnold

13. Fabinho

14. Luke Chambers

15. Nathaniel Philips

16. Stefan Bajcetic

17. Naby Keita

18. James Milner

19. Jordan Henderson

20. Thiago Alcantara

21. Curtis Jones

22. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

23. Harvey Elliott

24. Fabio Carvalho

25. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

26. Roberto Firmino

27. Arthur

28. Darwin Nunez

29. Bobby Clark

30. Luis Diaz

31. Diogo Jota

Despite having a capacity of 20,000 seats, only 100 fans made it to Liverpool's first match?

Roberto Firmino earns $235,000 per week?

Steven Gerrard is one of the most famous players in Liverpool?

Liverpool FC (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
Liverpool FC

Liverpool and Manchester were involved in a betting scandal in 1915?

Liverpool is the first English professional club to have a logo sponsor?

Who is Lil Baby? the US Rapper set to perform at the 2022 World Cup Opening ceremony

Who is Lil Baby? the US Rapper set to perform at the 2022 World Cup Opening ceremony

FIFA 23: Bad Boy Timz, Olamide and Seun Kuti feature on VOLTA Soundtracks (Full list)

FIFA 23: Bad Boy Timz, Olamide and Seun Kuti feature on VOLTA Soundtracks (Full list)

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Jack Grealish agrees to go on a date with Souness if Pogba joins them

Jack Grealish agrees to go on a date with Souness if Pogba joins them

'I prefer not to speak' - Reactions as Jose Mourinho, Usain Bolt feature in Stormzy's music video

'I prefer not to speak' - Reactions as Jose Mourinho, Usain Bolt feature in Stormzy's music video

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

