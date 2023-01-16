ADVERTISEMENT
Ramsdale kicked by a spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Spurs

Aaron Ramsdale is Arsenal's first-choice keeper under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023.
Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-0 to their bitter rivals Arsenal in the London derby and all didn't go well after the final whistle of the classic match.

Aaron Ramsdale who is Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper found himself on the receiving end after a Spurs fan who had climbed on the pitchside advertising boards kicked him for arguing with Richarlison de Andrade of Tottenham apparently.

Ramsdale stated during the post-match interview that he was kicked on the back after the final whistle and that it is a shame the incident happened in football.

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur argues with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at full time after he gestured to the home fans at the final whistle Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal on January 15, 2023.
READ: EPL report- Arsenal continue their winning ways as Tottenham struggle

"The Spurs fans were giving me some and I gave them some back. The few people I did do that to was well greeted and sportsmanship-like and then I've had someone jump over and give me a kick on the back. It's a shame as it's just a game of football.

"Both sets of players had to bring me away. Thankfully, nothing drastic happened, and it's a sour taste. I'm sure we'll enjoy it when we go back to the dressing room," said Ramsdale.

Tottenham released a statement immediately after learning about the incident and investigations are underway to find the spectator who kicked the Arsenal stopper.

Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal is led away after a fan tried to engage with him during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023.
"We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match. Violence in any form has no place in football.

"The club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," stated Spurs.

Arsenal are eight points clear on top of the EPL table after beating Spurs. The gunners will face the on form Manchester United on January 22, 2023.

