Ramsdale kicked by a spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Spurs

Aaron Ramsdale who is Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper found himself on the receiving end after a Spurs fan who had climbed on the pitchside advertising boards kicked him for arguing with Richarlison de Andrade of Tottenham apparently.

Ramsdale stated during the post-match interview that he was kicked on the back after the final whistle and that it is a shame the incident happened in football.

AFP

"The Spurs fans were giving me some and I gave them some back. The few people I did do that to was well greeted and sportsmanship-like and then I've had someone jump over and give me a kick on the back. It's a shame as it's just a game of football.

"Both sets of players had to bring me away. Thankfully, nothing drastic happened, and it's a sour taste. I'm sure we'll enjoy it when we go back to the dressing room," said Ramsdale.

Tottenham released a statement immediately after learning about the incident and investigations are underway to find the spectator who kicked the Arsenal stopper.

AFP

"We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match. Violence in any form has no place in football.

"The club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," stated Spurs.