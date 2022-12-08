Worker dies in Qatar at ongoing FIFA World Cup

The incident occurred at the Sealine Beach Resort and it has been stated that the incident occurred between November 20, 2022, to December 2, 2022.

Qatar World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater stated that death is a natural part of life when he was asked about the details of the incident as confirmed by Sky Sports sources.

AFP

"We are in the middle of a World Cup and we have a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about right now.

"Death is a natural part of life whether you're at work or in your sleep. A worker died and our condolences go to his family. However, it is strange that this is something that you wanted to focus on as your first question." Said Nasser.

There have been allegations of death in the past and a Qatari official spoke on the same.

"If the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties.

AFP

"Compensation is paid through the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund when a worker has been injured or passed away due to a work-related incident, or when an employer is unable to pay salaries." Said the official.