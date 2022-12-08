ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

Worker dies in Qatar at ongoing FIFA World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
A worker died in Qatar in a restaurant that was being used by Saudi Arabia

Workers tend to the field before a round of sixteen match between the United States and the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022.
Workers tend to the field before a round of sixteen match between the United States and the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022.

It has been reported that a worker died in the resort that was being used by Saudi Arabia in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The incident occurred at the Sealine Beach Resort and it has been stated that the incident occurred between November 20, 2022, to December 2, 2022.

Qatar World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater stated that death is a natural part of life when he was asked about the details of the incident as confirmed by Sky Sports sources.

Guest workers as greenkeepers wear yellow FIFA leotards on December 1, 2022.
Guest workers as greenkeepers wear yellow FIFA leotards on December 1, 2022. AFP

READ: Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

"We are in the middle of a World Cup and we have a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about right now.

"Death is a natural part of life whether you're at work or in your sleep. A worker died and our condolences go to his family. However, it is strange that this is something that you wanted to focus on as your first question." Said Nasser.

There have been allegations of death in the past and a Qatari official spoke on the same.

"If the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties.

Workers make the pitch fit for Germany vs Spain on November 27, 2022.
Workers make the pitch fit for Germany vs Spain on November 27, 2022. AFP

"Compensation is paid through the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund when a worker has been injured or passed away due to a work-related incident, or when an employer is unable to pay salaries." Said the official.

FIFA will communicate on the same after all the details about the incident have been ascertained.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
