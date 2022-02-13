RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Aberdeen sack manager Glass

Stephen Glass was sacked by Aberdeen on Sunday

Aberdeen sacked manager Stephen Glass on Sunday after less than a year in the job.

Glass was berated by fans after a 2-1 defeat in the Scottish Cup to Motherwell on Saturday.

The Dons sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership and are yet to win in the league this year.

"Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass," the club said in a statement.

"The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club's interim coaching team will be communicated shortly."

Glass replaced Derek McInnes, who had been at the helm for eight years, last March, returning to the club where he made more than 100 appearances as a player between 1994 and 1998.

After leading Aberdeen to a fourth-placed finish last year, the 45-year-old has struggled for results this season with early exits in the League Cup and Europa Conference League exacerbating their poor league form.

Aberdeen sack manager Glass

