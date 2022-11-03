A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today
Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos are among the top trending stories in football today
Recommended articles
Lionel Messi
It has been reported that Lionel Messi will miss PSG's last game before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar according to reports in France.
READ: 'A Master at work' - Reactions as fans hail Lionel Messi's golazo following PSG's comeback win against Troyes
He will miss the match because he has a special clause in his PSG contract which could allow him to skip the club's last match before the WC.
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos has pleaded with Luis Enrique to include him in the Spain national squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being sidelined for more than 18 months.
Ramos has improved while at PSG despite being injury prone during the 2021/22 season, which saw him sit out in major PSG matches.
Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos has admitted that he was surprised and saddened by Casemiro's decision to quit Real Madrid and join Manchester United for the 2022/ 23 campaign.
Casemiro used to have a great partnership with Kroos alongside Luka Modric hence they won all the finals that they played in while in midfield.
More developing football stories
Manchester United have revived their interest in signing Jude Bellingham who is also being monitored by Chelsea and Liverpool.
AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho alongside Barcelona for the 2022/23 season. The midfielder is ready to quit Chelsea for a new challenge.
Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has revealed he's been suffering from skin cancer on his face.
Manchester United are ready to trigger a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot amid interest from Barcelona and AC Milan.
More from category
-
5 most underrated footballers in the history of football
-
Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga
-
Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today