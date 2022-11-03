Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Lionel Messi

It has been reported that Lionel Messi will miss PSG's last game before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar according to reports in France.

AFP

He will miss the match because he has a special clause in his PSG contract which could allow him to skip the club's last match before the WC.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has pleaded with Luis Enrique to include him in the Spain national squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being sidelined for more than 18 months.

AFP

Ramos has improved while at PSG despite being injury prone during the 2021/22 season, which saw him sit out in major PSG matches.

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has admitted that he was surprised and saddened by Casemiro's decision to quit Real Madrid and join Manchester United for the 2022/ 23 campaign.

AFP

Casemiro used to have a great partnership with Kroos alongside Luka Modric hence they won all the finals that they played in while in midfield.

More developing football stories

Manchester United have revived their interest in signing Jude Bellingham who is also being monitored by Chelsea and Liverpool.

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho alongside Barcelona for the 2022/23 season. The midfielder is ready to quit Chelsea for a new challenge.

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has revealed he's been suffering from skin cancer on his face.