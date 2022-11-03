TRENDING

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos.
From left: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Recommended articles

It has been reported that Lionel Messi will miss PSG's last game before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar according to reports in France.

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (L) vies with Juventus Manuel Locatelli during a UEFA Champions League Group H football match between FC Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in Turin on November 2, 2022.
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (L) vies with Juventus Manuel Locatelli during a UEFA Champions League Group H football match between FC Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in Turin on November 2, 2022. AFP

READ: 'A Master at work' - Reactions as fans hail Lionel Messi's golazo following PSG's comeback win against Troyes

He will miss the match because he has a special clause in his PSG contract which could allow him to skip the club's last match before the WC.

Sergio Ramos has pleaded with Luis Enrique to include him in the Spain national squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being sidelined for more than 18 months.

Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H, football match between Juventus Fc and Paris Saint Germain on November 2, 2022.
Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H, football match between Juventus Fc and Paris Saint Germain on November 2, 2022. AFP

Ramos has improved while at PSG despite being injury prone during the 2021/22 season, which saw him sit out in major PSG matches.

Toni Kroos has admitted that he was surprised and saddened by Casemiro's decision to quit Real Madrid and join Manchester United for the 2022/ 23 campaign.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid in action against Celtic on November 2, 2022.
Toni Kroos of Real Madrid in action against Celtic on November 2, 2022. AFP

Casemiro used to have a great partnership with Kroos alongside Luka Modric hence they won all the finals that they played in while in midfield.

Manchester United have revived their interest in signing Jude Bellingham who is also being monitored by Chelsea and Liverpool.

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho alongside Barcelona for the 2022/23 season. The midfielder is ready to quit Chelsea for a new challenge.

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has revealed he's been suffering from skin cancer on his face.

Manchester United are ready to trigger a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot amid interest from Barcelona and AC Milan.

More from category

  • Georginio Wijnaldum (left) and Sergio Busquets (right)

    5 most underrated footballers in the history of football

  • Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has declared Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the best in La Liga

    Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

  • From left: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos.

    Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Recommended articles

5 most underrated footballers in the history of football

5 most underrated footballers in the history of football

Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Man United considering African striker as suitable summer replacement for Ronaldo

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

The Top 10 Premier League all time top scorers

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

empty

UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash