Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A

Milan had been tipped to win the match but things didn’t go their way after 90 minutes.

The first half saw both teams go into halftime with a barren draw despite both teams creating chances in the half.

Napoli was intense with their attacks in the first half causing trouble in the Milan half which led to Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer committing fouls and getting booked.

The first goal of the match was scored in the 55th minute by Matteo Politano through a penalty kick after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was fouled in the opponents’ box.

Olivier Giroud canceled Napoli’s lead with a tap-in after receiving a sublime pass from Theo Hernandez.

Milan’s joy and hopes of overturning the match were killed nine minutes later by Giovanni Simeone when he put Napoli back on track.

Napoli are on a four-game winning streak after beating Milan. They are also on a two-game winning streak in the Champions after beating Liverpool and Rangers respectively.

Despite Milan losing to Napoli, Giroud gave his best and he was a player to watch throughout the whole match. The 35-year-old has impressed at Milan after his move from Chelsea.

Napoli were without Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano who have been making into their weekly squads. Milan on the other hand played without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Divock Origi, Alessandro Florenzi and Ante Rebic through injuries.

Rafael Leao who has proved to be an asset to AC Milan missed the match also through a suspension that he is serving.