SERIE A

Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Italy football giants Napoli and AC Milan clashed at the San Siro where Luciano Spalletti's boys emerged winners with a 2-1 victory over the Serie A reigning champions.

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli s Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on September 18, 2022
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli s Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on September 18, 2022

Matteo Politano and Giovannni Simeone ensured that Napoli triumphed over AC Milan in a tough match played at the famous San Siro Stadium which is the home for Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Recommended articles

Milan had been tipped to win the match but things didn’t go their way after 90 minutes.

The first half saw both teams go into halftime with a barren draw despite both teams creating chances in the half.

Giovanni Simeone dismisses Osimhen as rival after leading Napoli to bear AC Milan at San Siro
Giovanni Simeone dismisses Osimhen as rival after leading Napoli to bear AC Milan at San Siro Pulse Nigeria

Napoli was intense with their attacks in the first half causing trouble in the Milan half which led to Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer committing fouls and getting booked.

The first goal of the match was scored in the 55th minute by Matteo Politano through a penalty kick after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was fouled in the opponents’ box.

Read: Jack Grealish scores for City after Guardiola’s cheeky statement

Olivier Giroud canceled Napoli’s lead with a tap-in after receiving a sublime pass from Theo Hernandez.

Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the match against Napoli
Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the match against Napoli Pulse Nigeria

Milan’s joy and hopes of overturning the match were killed nine minutes later by Giovanni Simeone when he put Napoli back on track.

Napoli are on a four-game winning streak after beating Milan. They are also on a two-game winning streak in the Champions after beating Liverpool and Rangers respectively.

Despite Milan losing to Napoli, Giroud gave his best and he was a player to watch throughout the whole match. The 35-year-old has impressed at Milan after his move from Chelsea.

Napoli were without Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano who have been making into their weekly squads. Milan on the other hand played without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Divock Origi, Alessandro Florenzi and Ante Rebic through injuries.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn't played since early May due to his knee injury
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn't played since early May due to his knee injury AFP

Rafael Leao who has proved to be an asset to AC Milan missed the match also through a suspension that he is serving.

Milan are 5th currently with 14 points with AS Roma following them closely with 13 points after losing 1-0 to Atalanta.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Réal Madrid

    'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby

  • AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli s Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on September 18, 2022

    Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A

  • Jose Mourinho was sent off during Roma's 1-0 loss to Atalanta

    "Let’s not make up things that didn’t happen” - Mourinho blasts referee who showed him a red card

Recommended articles

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby

'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby

Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A

Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A

Let’s not make up things that didn’t happen - Mourinho blasts referee who showed him a red card

"Let’s not make up things that didn’t happen” - Mourinho blasts referee who showed him a red card

Fans shade Hakimi and Mbappe as Messi lifts PSG to win over Lyon

Fans shade Hakimi and Mbappe as Messi lifts PSG to win over Lyon

Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

Trending

Social media reactions after PSG defeated Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday
LIGUE 1

Fans shade Hakimi and Mbappe as Messi lifts PSG to win over Lyon

Inter Milan slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat away at Udinese on Saturday in Serie A
SERIE A

'Inzaghi is not that guy' - Reactions as Udinese stun Inter in epic fashion

Social media reactions to Arsenal's 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Our Rolls Royce' - Reactions as fans hail Partey and Saliba in Arsenal win over Brentford

Jose Mourinho was sent off during Roma's 1-0 loss to Atalanta

"Let’s not make up things that didn’t happen” - Mourinho blasts referee who showed him a red card

Arsenal thrash Brentford 3-0 to return to winning ways in the Premier League

Arsenal back at the top after handing Brentford a dressdown

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli s Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on September 18, 2022
SERIE A

Milan fall to Napoli at San Siro in the Serie A

Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul will headline the main event at Crown Jewel this November
WRESTLING

WWE: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel as Extreme Rules set for Oct.8

Réal Madrid
LA LIGA

'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby