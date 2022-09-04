“The club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon” - AC Milan manager declares star player is going nowhere

Tunde Young
Rafael Leao has been attracting interest after scoring twice in the Milan derby but AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is not willing to let that happen

Stefano Pioli reveals Rafael Leao's contract set to be extended
Stefano Pioli reveals Rafael Leao's contract set to be extended

AC Milan defeated their city rivals Inter in the Derby Della Madonnina 3-2 thanks to a superb performance from Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese forward scored twice and assisted another for Olivier Giroud to help seal a 3-2 victory for Milan who had to come back from a goal down.

Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has come out to issue a statement on the future of his star player immediately after his latest eye-catching display.

“The club wants to offer Leao a new deal soon. They will take care of it,” were the words of AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli on the future of his star player.

Rafael Leao was crowned the best player in Serie A last season
Rafael Leao was crowned the best player in Serie A last season Pulse Nigeria

Pioli commented further on Leao’s conduct amidst links, “He’s working at the best level”. “He’s not creating any problem, he’s just working hard as top professional”

Rafael Leao has been attracting interest, especially from Chelsea who tried to sign him recently but failed because Milan would not budge on the reported release clause of €120 million on his current contract which was signed in 2019 when he joined the club from Lille for €15 million.

Rafael Leao joined AC Milan from Lille in 2019
Rafael Leao joined AC Milan from Lille in 2019 AFP

The proposed extension to Leao’s contact would most likely see his release clause increased astronomically as Milan will continue their best to keep the reigning Serie A MVP.

