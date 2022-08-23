SERIE A

AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Serie A champions have released their third kit of the season as they hope to defend the Scudetto.

AC Milan Third Kit 2022/23 season
AC Milan Third Kit 2022/23 season

AC Milan and Sportswear giants PUMA have unveiled their stylish new Third kit for the 2022/23 season on Tuesday, August 23.

The new kit is going to be worn by the men's, women's and youth teams in their respective competitions.

According to the club's official website, the new Third kit is made for those who stand out and never hold back.

Milan's third kit was inspired by the city of Milan, the Rossoneri blend brilliant football and effortless style together like no other team.

AC Milan x Puma Third Kit
AC Milan x Puma Third Kit AC Milan

The new olive-green jersey features a tonal graphic of the flag of Milan and features a unique monochromatic version of the AC Milan club crest.

The jersey integrates subtle yellow accents and finishes to compliment the inherent Milanese style.

Speaking on the new release, AC Milan's Chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig was quoted to have said: "We are truly excited to release our Third kit today, which, thanks to the fantastic work of our partner PUMA, combines our heritage and our innovative spirit."

"By reinterpreting some of the city’s symbols in a modern style, we believe we have been able to create a unique product, which can be worn both on and off the football pitch." via club's official website.

PUMA Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel Marco Mueller also commented: "Milan is an immensely proud city steeped in culture and style. We wanted to do something very different and unique with the new Third jersey by utilizing a new trend driven color to match the forward-thinking fashion of Milan,"

"Another key aspect of the kit is the integration of the flag of Milan that has been placed in the center of the jersey as a tonal graphic to honor the passion and pride of the Milanese people."

Olivier Giroud AC Milan Third Kit
Olivier Giroud AC Milan Third Kit AC Milan
Fikayo Tomori AC Milan Third Kit
Fikayo Tomori AC Milan Third Kit AC Milan

The new Third kit embraces the strategic direction undertaken by AC Milan and PUMA, with the two brands utilizing the style, fashion and culture of Milan to develop performance and off-pitch fashionable products that tap into the unique Milanese style.

A direction that transpires from the official photoshoot of the campaign, which features local Milanese talent, creatives and players from the AC Milan men’s and women’s teams as part of a stylish and elegant ensemble.

The new jersey arrives in two iterations. The Authentic jersey features ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, making the jersey the lightest and most comfortable PUMA has ever made.

Excluding the trims and decorations, both the Authentic and Replica jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials,

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • AC Milan Third Kit 2022/23 season

    AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

  • Eric Bailly is set to play Champions League football next season

    Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

  • Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool

    Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Recommended articles

AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

WATCH: Klopp 'strangles' Bruno Fernandes after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

WATCH: Klopp 'strangles' Bruno Fernandes after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

Ikpeba identifies Chelsea player to blame for Leeds United defeat

Ikpeba identifies Chelsea player to blame for Leeds United defeat

Trending

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had an intense but quick chat with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes at full-time
PREMIER LEAGUE

WATCH: Klopp 'strangles' Bruno Fernandes after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag
PREMIER LEAGUE

VIDEO: 'Happy Ten Hag' uses the f-word after Man United bags win over Liverpool

Chelsea started both Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly in the loss to Leeds United (IMAGO/News Images)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ikpeba identifies Chelsea player to blame for Leeds United defeat

Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Jurgen Klopp was extremely disappointed with Liverpool's loss on Monday night
PREMIER LEAGUE

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Kenya Men’s Sevens Head Coach Damian McGrath
SHUJAA

McGrath exudes confidence ahead of Los Angeles sevens

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya runs in the men's 5000m final during the athletics on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 06, 2022 on the Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
ATHLETICS

New qualification system causes jitters across athletics

Eric Bailly is set to play Champions League football next season
TRANSFERS

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season