ADVERTISEMENT
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Zlatan Ibrahimović is a Swedish footballer who plays for AC Milan in Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimović
Zlatan Ibrahimović

Who is Zlatan Ibrahimović? How old is he? Zlatan Ibrahimović is a Swedish international who plays in the Serie A for AC Milan after ditching the MLS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The footballer is 41 years and those who play around him were expecting the footballer to retire after hitting 40 years but he insisted that he was still energetic.

Zlatan has scored a record 467 goals at the club level and on the national team. He retired from playing international matches but he is still considered one of Sweden's most successful players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage - Group E football match between AC Milan and FC Red Bull Salzburg at Giuseppe Meazza on November 2, 2022.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage - Group E football match between AC Milan and FC Red Bull Salzburg at Giuseppe Meazza on November 2, 2022. AFP

READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic crowns himself as the best player in history of MLS

The footballer who refers to himself as the 'Lion' has managed to lift various trophies from different clubs that he has played for but there is only one silverware that he has never lifted, the UEFA Champions League.

While playing for Barcelona, he fell out with Pep Guardiola an incident which triggered him to quit the Spanish giants. Barca lifted the silverware the following season.

The lion had a wonderful spell at PSG where he scored a total of 113 goals during his four-year stay in Paris. Despite scoring so many goals, he has never played in the UEFA final.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan reacts as he looks on from the tribune prior to kick off in the Serie A match at Giuseppe Meazza on November 5, 2022.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan reacts as he looks on from the tribune prior to kick off in the Serie A match at Giuseppe Meazza on November 5, 2022. AFP

Zlatan moved to Manchester United after leaving PSG and he lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy under Jose Mourinho although he was injured at the time.

He moved to the USA to play in Major League soccer before returning to Europe where he joined AC Milan in 2020. He helped Milan to lift the Serie A title afterward and he is hoping that he will retire with a UCL trophy one day.

He has won nearly everything but he is just missing one piece. Will he manage to land the trophy with AC Milan?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Cody Gakpo

    Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]

  • Zlatan Ibrahimović

    Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

  • There is never a shortage of Drama in Ligue 1

    LIGUE 1: Bayo scores within 3 minutes of coming on, Neymar sees 2 yellows in 2 minutes, Mbappe rescues PSG

Recommended articles

Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]

Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

LIGUE 1: Bayo scores within 3 minutes of coming on, Neymar sees 2 yellows in 2 minutes, Mbappe rescues PSG

LIGUE 1: Bayo scores within 3 minutes of coming on, Neymar sees 2 yellows in 2 minutes, Mbappe rescues PSG

Rash Onyedika set to miss crucial match against Onuachu

Rash Onyedika set to miss crucial match against Onuachu

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'The new Haaland' - Chelsea confirm the signing of goal machine David Datro Fofana

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'The new Haaland' - Chelsea confirm the signing of goal machine David Datro Fofana

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea willing to pay £105m release clause for World Cup star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea willing to pay £105m release clause for World Cup star

Premier League star linked with a move back to Brazil

Premier League star linked with a move back to Brazil

10 unbelievable match results of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

10 unbelievable match results of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Liverpool turn their attention to Super Eagles star after signing Cody Gakpo

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool to move for Super Eagles star after completing Gakpo signing

Graham Potter is working hard to improve the Chelsea squad in the January window

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea willing to pay £105m release clause for World Cup star

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

David Datro Fofana has completed a move to Chelsea from Molde

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'The new Haaland' - Chelsea confirm the signing of goal machine David Datro Fofana

Rash Onyedika set to miss crucial match-up against Onuachu

Rash Onyedika set to miss crucial match against Onuachu

There is never a shortage of Drama in Ligue 1

LIGUE 1: Bayo scores within 3 minutes of coming on, Neymar sees 2 yellows in 2 minutes, Mbappe rescues PSG

Tottenham Hotspur Training and press conference, Tuesday October 11th, Tottenham Hotspur s Clement Lenglet, Lucas Moura, Richarlison and Emerson Royal during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League star linked with a move back to Brazil

Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year

10 unbelievable match results of 2022 [Pulse Picks]