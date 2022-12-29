Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

The footballer is 41 years and those who play around him were expecting the footballer to retire after hitting 40 years but he insisted that he was still energetic.

Zlatan has scored a record 467 goals at the club level and on the national team. He retired from playing international matches but he is still considered one of Sweden's most successful players.

The footballer who refers to himself as the 'Lion' has managed to lift various trophies from different clubs that he has played for but there is only one silverware that he has never lifted, the UEFA Champions League.

While playing for Barcelona, he fell out with Pep Guardiola an incident which triggered him to quit the Spanish giants. Barca lifted the silverware the following season.

The lion had a wonderful spell at PSG where he scored a total of 113 goals during his four-year stay in Paris. Despite scoring so many goals, he has never played in the UEFA final.

Zlatan moved to Manchester United after leaving PSG and he lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy under Jose Mourinho although he was injured at the time.

He moved to the USA to play in Major League soccer before returning to Europe where he joined AC Milan in 2020. He helped Milan to lift the Serie A title afterward and he is hoping that he will retire with a UCL trophy one day.