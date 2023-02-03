ADVERTISEMENT
Hakimi's biography: Early life, career, family, awards

Fabian Simiyu
Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan footballer who plays for PSG

Achraf Hakimi is definitely one of the best defenders from Africa in the current era. He plays as a right although he can double up as a winger.

Name: Achraf Hakimi

Age: 24 years old

Date of birth: November 4, 1998

Nationality: Moroccan

Height: 1.81 m

Spouse: Hiba Abouk

No of children: 2

READ: Hakimi heroics maintain Messi-less PSG's 100% start

Achraf Hakimi was born on November 4, 1998, and a lot hasn't been said about his parents or siblings.

Hakimi was born in Spain and he joined Real Madrid from Colonia Ofigevi. His mother had wanted him to concentrate on swimming but his love for football meant that the mother had to give in and support him.

Hakimi started his senior career at Real Madrid in 2016 where he only made 28 appearances and scored once in a span of one year.

His career came to a standstill between 2017 to 2020 when he only featured in nine matches for Madrid and scored twice.

Hakimi decided to join Borussia Dortmund on loan where he made 54 appearances and scored seven goals.

Inter Milan spotted him at Borussia and they signed him on a permanent deal in 2020. He managed to play 37 matches and scored seven goals again.

PSG came calling in 2021 and Hakimi didn't hesitate to join the French giants on a permanent deal

Hakimi has already managed to play 51 matches for PSG since he signed his contract and he has in return scored seven goals in all competitions.

READ: QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

Hakimi had the opportunity of representing Spain but he chose Morocco where he has been since 2016.

The defender has scored eight goals in 61 matches.

Hakimi is married to Hiba Abouk who is of Libyan and Tunisian descent and the two are blessed with two sons who were born in 2020 and 2022.

  1. 2 Footballer of the Year Awards
  2. 1 Champions League
  3. 1 FIFA Club World Cup
  4. 1 UEFA Super Cup
  5. 1 German Super Cup
  6. 1 Spanish Super Cup
  7. 1 French Super Cup
Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
